Struggles Continue for UVA Volleyball in Three-Set Loss at Notre Dame

After a strong 7-3 start to conference play, the UVA volleyball team has not experienced the same success in conference play, losing nine of ten games so far.

The Cavaliers extended their losing streak to eight games with a straight-set loss to Notre Dame in South Bend on Sunday, 13-25, 13-25, 22-25.

Jayna Francis led the Hoos with 8 kills and Grace Turner had 7 kills and 10 digs. Virginia was barely edged by Notre Dame in total kills at a margin of 33-31 for the match, but the Fighting Irish had a far better hitting percentage at .289 than UVA at .030.

The first two sets were lopsided, with Notre Dame jumping out to an early lead and running away with 25-13 wins in both sets. The Cavaliers went stride-for-stride with the Fighting Irish in the third set, as neither team held a lead of more than three points. UVA even had a 22-21 advantage and threatened to steal a set, but Notre Dame responded by winning each of the next four points to clinch the match.

Alana Walker had five kills and five blocks and Madison Morey added eight digs. Ashley Le and Hannah Prendergast each chipped in 14 assists.

With the loss, the Cavaliers fall to 8-12 on the season and 1-9 in ACC play. After playing four-straight matches on the road, Virginia returns home to Memorial Gymnasium for a four-game home stand, beginning with the Commonwealth Clash against Virginia Tech on Friday night.

