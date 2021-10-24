No. 2 UVA Women’s Soccer Honors Senior Class with 6-1 Victory over Miami

The Cavaliers sent off the graduating seniors with a blowout victory over the Hurricanes in the final home game of the regular season on Sunday

On a day in which the UVA women’s soccer program honored a very accomplished senior class, the Cavaliers made sure to take care of business as well.

No. 2 Virginia scored six goals in the first 28 minutes of play and defeated Miami 6-1 on Sunday afternoon at Klockner Stadium.

Virginia honored Taryn Torres, Sydney Zandi, Lauren Hinton, Diana Ordonez, Lizzy Sieracki, and Laurel Ivory before the game.

It was a joyous event full of emotion, but the Hoos made sure the celebration continued on the field.

Just 1:24 into the match, Haley Hopkins scored to put the Cavaliers on the board. Diana Ordonez and Alexa Spaanstra made two quick passes inside the box and found a cutting Hopkins, who finished the one-timer.

In the 11th minute, Virginia added to its lead and this time, it was Alexa Spaanstra on the scoring end. Haley Hopkins made a run up the left wing and passed the ball through the defense to Spaanstra, who scored from close range for her seventh goal of the year.

Less than two minutes later, Diana Ordonez joined in with a goal of her own, gathering a loose ball in the middle of the box and placing it in the bottom left corner of the goal to make it 3-0.

Virginia outshot Miami 27-1 in the match and shots on goal were 14-1 in favor of the Hoos.

The Cavaliers scored again in the 21st minute as Haley Hopkins notched her second goal of the match and seventh of the season on a header, assisted by a beautiful cross from Lia Godfrey.

Exactly one minute later, UVA made it 5-0 as Taryn Torres stole the ball in Miami territory and finished for her 3rd goal of the season.

Virginia had eight corners in the match, while the Hurricanes did not have a single corner kick opportunity.

In the 28th minute, Diana Ordonez recorded her second goal of the match with a crafty move in the box before delivering a blistering shot that found its mark for her team-leading 13th goal of the season.

The Hurricanes got on the board in the 30th minute, as Jackie Koerwitz passed to Katarina Molina, who put the ball past Laurel Ivory for the goal to make it 6-1.

Despite the high-scoring affair that was the first third of the match, there was not a single goal for the remaining 60 minutes of the match.

Diana Ordonez and Haley Hopkins both notched two goals and one assist, while Alexa Spaanstra had one goal and one assist.

With the win, Virginia improves to 15-1-1 on the season and 8-0-1 in ACC play.

Up next, the Hoos travel to Tallahassee on Thursday night for the regular season finale against Florida State, the No. 1 team in the nation from the beginning of the season. The Seminoles suffered their first loss of the season at No. 6 Duke on Sunday. UVA and FSU will face each other in a rematch of last year’s College Cup semifinal, which Florida State won via penalty kick shootout. Thursday’s match is set to begin at 7pm and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

