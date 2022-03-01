Skip to main content
Virginia Set to Play Wake Forest in ACC Women's Basketball Tournament

The Cavaliers will face the Demon Deacons in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday

With the 2021-2022 women's basketball regular season in the books, Virginia is set to begin play in the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament, taking place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. 

With a conference record of 2-16, Virginia is the No. 14 seed in the ACC Tournament, as the Cavaliers own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-16), who own the No. 15 seed in the tournament. 

Virginia (5-21, 2-16 ACC) is set to face No. 11 seed Wake Forest (14-15, 4-14 ACC) in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday (3/2) at 6:30pm. 

In the lone regular season meeting between these two teams on February 13th, London Clarkson, Mir McLean, and Taylor Valladay each scored in double figures, but the Cavaliers fell to the Demon Deacons 68-53 in Winston-Salem. 

UVA is searching for its first ACC Tournament win since March 2019, when the Cavaliers took down Boston College 77-61 in the first round behind a career-high 29 points from Jocelyn Willoughby. Virginia has not won an ACC Tournament title since 1993. 

The winner of the first round matchup between Virginia and Wake Forest will advance to play No. 6 seed Georgia Tech in the second round on Thursday at 8pm. 

Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
