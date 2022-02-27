No. 9 UVA Women's Tennis Defeats Syracuse 6-1 for Tenth Win

Make that back-to-back dominant wins for the No. 9 Virginia women's tennis team to start ACC play. After dispatching Boston College 6-1 in the conference opener on Friday, the Cavaliers came back on Sunday and defeated Syracuse 6-1 at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar's Head Resort.

UVA captured the doubles point as Sofia Munera/Amber O'Dell and Natasha Subhash/Sara Ziodato picked up 6-0 victories to put Virginia up 1-0.

Amber O'Dell opened up singles play with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Zeynep Erman and Sara Ziodato defeated Shiori Ito 6-2, 6-2 made it 3-0 in favor of the Cavaliers. Hibah Shaikh clinched the victory for Virginia with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Ines Fonte on court 6.

With the match already in hand, Emma Navarro finished off her opponent, Viktoriya Kanapatskaya, 6-0, 6-2. Natasha Subhash beat Miyuka Kimoto 6-3, 6-1 and then the Orange picked up their first and only singles win of the match, as Sofia Munera retired from her match against Polina Kozyreva on court 3.

With the win, Virginia improves to 10-1 overall and 2-0 in ACC play. Next weekend, the Cavaliers play a pair of matches in North Carolina as they play at No. 14 Duke on Friday and at No. 1 North Carolina on Sunday. Virginia and North Carolina have already played once this season, with the Tar Heels prevailing 4-1 on February 12th in the quarterfinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. UNC went on to win the ITA Indoors and remain undefeated with a perfect 11-0 record.

