UVA Women’s Basketball Loses Tough Battle 69-57 at No. 20 UCLA

The Virginia women’s basketball team suffered its fourth straight loss to start the season, but the Cavaliers delivered their strongest performance yet, losing at No. 20 UCLA by just 12 points, 69-57, at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.

The Bruins took an 18-11 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Virginia outscored UCLA 18-14 in the second quarter behind eight points by Taylor Valladay. Four separate Cavaliers scored in double figures for the Hoos, including Valladay, who recorded 10 points and five assists. UVA trailed by just three points at halftime, with UCLA leading 32-29.

Carole Miller scored nine points in the third quarter, including a three pointer with a little over two minutes left to bring the Cavaliers within one point at 41-40. Miller finished with 14 points and four rebounds. Unfortunately, UVA did not make another field goal until a few minutes into the fourth quarter, as the Bruins went on a 10-0 run from the end of the third into the fourth quarter.

UCLA outscored Virginia 24-17 in the fourth quarter behind four three-pointers to take command of the game. The Bruins shot 52.9% from three as compared to 23.5% for the Cavaliers.

UCLA was led by Natalie Chou, who scored 20 points on 80% shooting from the field. Iimar'i Thomas had 19 points and Jaelynn Penn added 16 for the Bruins.

Camryn Taylor had 12 points and six rebounds and Amandine Toi chipped in 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists for UVA.

Virginia continued to struggle with shooting efficiency and ball security (19 turnovers), but the Cavaliers took a solid step in the right direction with their defense and overall effort to be able to hang tough with a ranked opponent on the road.

Virginia remains on the west coast for one more game at Cal-State Fullerton on Tuesday at 9pm, looking to capture the first victory of the season.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

