McGovern Leads No. 14 UVA Women's Lacrosse to 17-7 Victory Against Pittsburgh

As compared to their last game, the Hoos enjoyed better weather and a much better performance this time around.

Six days after losing to No. 3 Syracuse 17-11 on a snowy day in Charlottesville that forced the game to be played on UVA's turf field with no fans, No. 11 Virginia women's lacrosse returned to Klockner Stadium on a beautiful Friday evening and bounced back with a 17-7 win over Pittsburgh.

Senior Ashlyn McGovern led the Cavaliers with seven goals on 13 shots. Three of those goals came in the opening 15 minutes, as McGovern was responsible for three of UVA's four goals in the first quarter. Pittsburgh managed to keep pace with the Hoos in the opening period behind a pair of goals from Maureen McNierney and Virginia led 4-3 at the end of the first.

UVA scored four straight goals to start the second quarter, with each score coming from a different player. McGovern tallied two more goals in the second as Virginia outshot Pitt 15-3 in the period and outscored the Panthers 7-2 to take a commanding 11-5 halftime lead.

Rachel Clark continued her sensational freshman season with a four-goal, two-assist performance, with three of those goals coming in the third quarter. Virginia outscored Pitt 6-1 in the third to put the game away.

UVA turned up the defensive pressure in the second half, allowing just one goal in each of the third and fourth quarters. Three different goalkeepers saw action for the Cavaliers. Ashley Vernon started and record six saves versus six goals allowed. Freshman Abby Jansen and sophomore Ashley West also got some playing time in the fourth quarter, as Virginia was content with its double-digit lead.

The win was Virginia's first ACC victory of the season. The Cavaliers are now 5-5 overall and 1-3 in ACC play. UVA plays the last of a four-game homestand against in-state foe and No. 21-ranked James Madison on Sunday at 1pm.

