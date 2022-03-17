Virginia Set to Face North Texas on Sunday at 6pm in NIT Second Round

The Cavaliers will face the Mean Green at the Super Pit in Denton, Texas on Sunday night

Virginia is set to play at No. 2 seed North Texas in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament on Sunday, March 20th at 6pm. The Cavaliers will face the Mean Green at the Super Pit in Denton, Texas and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Virginia (20-13) defeated No. 3 Mississippi State 60-57 in the first round on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena. North Texas (25-6) beat Texas State 67-63 in overtime on Tuesday night.

The winner of Virginia-North Texas will advance to the NIT quarterfinals to face the winner of No. 1 seed Oklahoma and St. Bonaventure, who play on Sunday at 8pm in Norman, Oklahoma.

See the full 2022 NIT bracket, schedule, and live score updates here: NIT Basketball Schedule and Score Updates | National Invitation Tournament

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Hangs on for 60-57 Victory Over Mississippi State in NIT First Round

No. 19 Virginia Scores Ten Unanswered Runs in 12-3 Win Over Rider

Isaac McKneely and Isaac Traudt Named Gatorade Players of the Year

Teel Hits Grand Slam, No. 19 Virginia Beats Rider 14-4

Shellenberger and Kastner Earn ACC Lacrosse Weekly Honors

No. 14 UVA Men's Tennis Beats No. 21 Notre Dame and Louisville