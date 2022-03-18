Skip to main content
No. 11 UVA Women's Tennis Gets Back on Track With 6-1 Win Over Florida State

No. 11 UVA Women's Tennis Gets Back on Track With 6-1 Win Over Florida State

The Cavaliers snapped a two-game losing streak with a victory over the Seminoles

Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

The Cavaliers snapped a two-game losing streak with a victory over the Seminoles

Coming off of back-to-back road losses against top-ten teams (Duke and North Carolina) two weeks ago, No. 11 Virginia women's tennis bounced back with a 6-1 victory over Florida State on Friday afternoon at Boar's Head. 

Virginia quickly clinched the doubles point as Elaine Chervinsky and Natasha Subhash picked up a 6-0 victory and Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh won 6-1. 

Florida State did not field a singles player on Court 6, so the Seminoles forfeited that match and UVA took a 2-0 lead to begin singles play. 

On court 1, No. 5 Emma Navarro took down No. 16 Petra Hule in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. Hibah Shaikh defeated Kianah Motosono 6-3, 6-2 to clinch the victory for the Cavaliers. 

The Seminoles captured their sole point of the match when Vic Allen outlasted Natasha Subhash 4-6, 6-4, 11-9. 

Elaine Chervinsky won her first set against Anna Arkadianou 6-2, but dropped the second set 1-6, before rebounding to win the third set 6-3. Sara Ziodato finished the match with a 7-6, 6-2 victory over Olympe Lancelot and Virginia won 6-1. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The victory moves UVA to 11-3 overall and 3-2 in ACC play. The Cavaliers host Miami on Sunday at 11am at Boar's Head. 

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Strengthens Leads on Second Night of NCAA Women's Swim Championships

Virginia Clashes With Maryland in Colossal Championship Rematch

Virginia in First Place After Day One at NCAA Women's Swim Championships

Virginia Set to Face North Texas on Sunday at 6pm in NIT Second Round

Virginia Hangs on for 60-57 Victory Over Mississippi State in NIT First Round

No. 19 Virginia Scores Ten Unanswered Runs in 12-3 Win Over Rider

Isaac McKneely and Isaac Traudt Named Gatorade Players of the Year

Kate Douglass and Gretchen Walsh
All Sports

Virginia Strengthens Leads on Second Night of NCAA Women's Swim Championships

By Matt Newton6 hours ago
Petey LaSalla, Virginia Cavaliers men's lacrosse vs. Maryland Terrapins men's lacrosse
Lacrosse

Virginia Clashes With Maryland in Colossal Championship Rematch

By Matt NewtonMar 17, 2022
Gretchen Walsh Alexis Wenger Lexi Cuomo Kate Douglass
All Sports

Virginia in First Place After Day One at NCAA Women's Swim Championships

By Matt NewtonMar 17, 2022
Kihei Clark, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Set to Face North Texas on Sunday at 6pm in NIT Second Round

By Matt NewtonMar 17, 2022
Jayden Gardner, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Hangs on for 60-57 Victory Over Mississippi State in NIT First Round

By Matt Newton16 hours ago
Devin Ortiz, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

No. 19 Virginia Scores Ten Unanswered Runs in 12-3 Win Over Rider

By Dylan CastagneMar 16, 2022
Kihei Clark, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Defeats Mississippi State 60-57 [NIT Basketball Live Updates]

By Matt NewtonMar 16, 2022
NIT
Basketball

NIT Basketball Schedule and Score Updates | National Invitation Tournament

By Matt NewtonMar 16, 2022