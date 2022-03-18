No. 11 UVA Women's Tennis Gets Back on Track With 6-1 Win Over Florida State

Coming off of back-to-back road losses against top-ten teams (Duke and North Carolina) two weeks ago, No. 11 Virginia women's tennis bounced back with a 6-1 victory over Florida State on Friday afternoon at Boar's Head.

Virginia quickly clinched the doubles point as Elaine Chervinsky and Natasha Subhash picked up a 6-0 victory and Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh won 6-1.

Florida State did not field a singles player on Court 6, so the Seminoles forfeited that match and UVA took a 2-0 lead to begin singles play.

On court 1, No. 5 Emma Navarro took down No. 16 Petra Hule in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. Hibah Shaikh defeated Kianah Motosono 6-3, 6-2 to clinch the victory for the Cavaliers.

The Seminoles captured their sole point of the match when Vic Allen outlasted Natasha Subhash 4-6, 6-4, 11-9.

Elaine Chervinsky won her first set against Anna Arkadianou 6-2, but dropped the second set 1-6, before rebounding to win the third set 6-3. Sara Ziodato finished the match with a 7-6, 6-2 victory over Olympe Lancelot and Virginia won 6-1.

The victory moves UVA to 11-3 overall and 3-2 in ACC play. The Cavaliers host Miami on Sunday at 11am at Boar's Head.

