No. 10 UVA Women's Lacrosse Falls to No. 8 Maryland 17-13 in Top-10 Battle

In a top 10 women's lacrosse clash, No. 10 Virginia fell to No. 8 Maryland 17-13 in a hard-fought battle on Friday night at Klockner Stadium.

This matchup was the definition of a game of runs, with the Cavaliers sustaining 5-0 and 4-0 runs and the Terrapins going on an 8-0 run and a 3-0 run at the end of the game.

Maryland scored the first two goals of the game, but the Cavaliers answered back with two goals from Rachel Clark and Courtlynne Caskin. The Terrapins scored two more goals from Hannah Leubecker and Libby May to take a 4-2 lead, but Rachel Clark and Ashlyn McGovern responded with goals for UVA to tie the game up again. Libby May added two more scores late in the period to give Maryland a 6-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

May led the Terrapins with five goals, while Hannah Leubecker had four goals and an assist.

Trailing by two goals to start the second quarter, the Cavaliers came out and dominated the period, outscoring the Terrapins 5-0 in a shutout quarter. Ashlyn McGovern scored two goals and Kate Miller, Jaime Biskup, and Rachel Clark added goals in the period as well. Clark and McGovern had four goals apiece to pace the Cavaliers, who took a 9-6 lead into the halftime break. UVA goalie Ashley Vernon made three of her season-high 12 saves in the second quarter to keep the Terrapins off the board.

Just as Virginia controlled the second quarter, Maryland was in complete command in the third quarter. The Terrapins responded to the Cavaliers' 5-0 run with an 8-0 run spanning the entire period. Hannah Leubecker, Aurora Cordingley, and Shaylan Ahearn each had a pair of goals in the period as the Terps turned a three-goal deficit into a five-goal lead heading into the fourth quarter. Cordingley had four goals and two assists in the game.

After a nightmarish third quarter, the Cavaliers regained their composure to start the fourth, scoring four straight goals to get back to within one. Kiki Shaw got the scoring started less than a minute into the period, then Rachel Clark added a pair of goals. Jaime Biskup scored her second goal of the game to make it 14-13 Maryland with 6:19 remaining.

Once again, Maryland was up to the task and responded to the pressure put on by the Cavaliers. Cordingley scored back-to-back goals to put the Terps back up by three and then Leubecker punctuated the win with another goal with less than two minutes remaining.

Virginia threatened to come back from five goals down, but the late 3-0 run by Maryland sealed the 17-13 victory and handed the Cavaliers their first loss of the season.

UVA, now 2-1 on the season, will have to bounce back quickly as the Hoos host another ranked opponent with No. 16 Princeton coming to Klockner Stadium on Sunday at noon.

