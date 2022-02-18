UVA Women's Basketball Defeats Duke 67-54, Wins First ACC Game in Nearly Two Years

For the first time in 721 days, the Virginia women's basketball team won an ACC game.

The Cavaliers took down Duke 67-54 on Thursday night at John Paul Jones Arena, snapping a 15-game losing streak and capturing their first victory over an ACC opponent since a win over Pitt on February 27th, 2020.

Virginia used a 6-0 run to open up a seven-point lead in the first quarter and the Cavaliers led 19-14 at the end of the first period. Amandine Toi scored 7 of her game-high 21 points in the first quarter to lead the Hoos. 16 of Virginia's 19 first-quarter points came in the paint. UVA dominated the interior from start to finish, holding a 38-24 advantage in points in the paint.

Virginia outscored Duke 19-14 again in the second quarter with Toi tallying another nine points in the period. Toi scored 16 points on 6/7 shooting in the first half. The Cavaliers shot 53.1% from the field in the first half and scored 10 points off of 10 Duke turnovers to give themselves a 38-28 lead before halftime.

UVA has had leads late in the game a few times in conference play this year, but the Hoos have struggled to close out those games.

This time, they didn't let up.

Virginia delivered a smothering defensive performance in the third quarter, holding the Blue Devils to just eight points on 30.8% shooting from the floor and forcing another five Duke turnovers. The Cavaliers extended their lead to 52-36 heading into the final frame.

UVA maintained its lead through the final quarter and the Cavaliers converted their free throws down the stretch, going 9/11 from the stripe in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Four different Cavaliers scored in double figures, led by Toi with 21 points. Mir McLean had a 12-point, 14-rebound double-double. London Clarkson had 12 points, six boards, and a block. Taylor Valladay recorded 11 points, four assists, one block, and one steal.

UVA led for nearly 38 of the 40 minutes of game time.

The season, and the last few years, have been extremely challenging for Tina Thompson and the UVA women's basketball program. But, Thursday night was a special moment for the Hoos.

Virginia will look to finish the regular season strong with two more home games against Pittsburgh on Sunday and against North Carolina next Thursday.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Will the Hoos Return to Omaha? Virginia Baseball 2022 Season Preview

UVA Swimming & Diving Breaks Two American Records at the ACC Championships

Myla and Hailey Barnett: Paving the Way for Black Athletes in ‘Non-Traditional Sports’

Matthew Nunes Named ACC Men's Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week

Ryan Zimmerman Officially Retires from Baseball

Kyle Teel Named to Golden Spikes Award Watch List

Jayden Gardner Named ACC Men's Basketball Player of the Week