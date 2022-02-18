Miami (Ohio) Defensive Lineman Kameron Butler Transfers to Virginia

The Cavaliers beat out several top football programs for the All-MAC First Team All-MAC defensive lineman

It has been a quiet few weeks in the college football recruiting world since National Signing Day, but the Virginia football program received some great news on Friday evening as Kameron Butler, a grad transfer defensive lineman from Miami (Ohio), announced that he would be transferring to UVA.

Butler, a 6'3", 250-pound defensive lineman from Florence, Kentucky, entered the transfer portal on January 24th after a decorated four-year career at Miami. Butler was twice named to the All-MAC Second Team in 2019 and 2020 and was an All-MAC First Team selection in 2021 after recording 51 tackles, including 30 solo tackles and 10 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception.

The dynamic edge rusher was one of the hottest targets in the transfer portal, receiving offers from Penn State, Iowa, Ole Miss, West Virginia, and Kansas State. The Cavaliers threw their hat in the ring and offered Butler on January 25th.

On Friday, Butler committed to Virginia, becoming the sixth player to transfer to UVA from another school this offseason. Butler is the third defensive lineman to transfer to Virginia, joining Jack Camper (Michigan State) and Paul Akere (Columbia).

