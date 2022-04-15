No. 15 Virginia Women's Lacrosse Falls to No. 1 North Carolina 17-7

Rachel Clark and Ashlyn McGovern combined for seven goals, but no other Cavalier found the back of the net as No. 15 Virginia women's lacrosse fell to No. 1 North Carolina 17-7 on Thursday night at Klockner Stadium.

The Cavaliers began the match with an upset on their minds, as Rachel Clark scored the first and third goals of the game to give UVA an early lead.

The Tar Heels quickly responded and showed off the talent that has powered them to an undefeated record and the No. 1 ranking in the country. North Carolina scored the next six goals, each coming from a different scorer. By the time Ashlyn McGovern scored with 21 seconds left in the first quarter, the Cavaliers found themselves trailing by four.

Rachel Clark tallied two more goals in the second quarter, but UNC outscored UVA 3-2 in the period to build the deficit to 10-5 at halftime.

McGovern scored twice in the third quarter to keep it a five-goal game, but the Cavaliers would not score again and North Carolina ended the game on a 5-0 run.

Ally Mastroianni led the Tar Heels with four goals on five shots and Tayler Warehime had three goals, while Jamie Ortega, Andie Aldave, and Sam Geiersbach tallied two goals apiece. Rachel Clark had four goals and Ashlyn McGovern had three goals as Virginia's only goal scorers.

North Carolina held a slim 27-26 advantage in shots, but 23 of UNC's shots went on cage as compared to just 14 shots on goal for UVA. Ashley Vernon made seven saves versus 16 goals allowed for Virginia while Taylor Moreno allowed seven goals and made seven saves for the Tar Heels.

UNC dominated time of possession with a 17-9 advantage in draw controls.

Virginia, now 7-8 overall and 2-5 in ACC play, wraps up the regular season at Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash next Thursday at 7pm in Blacksburg.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Reports: London Johnson Delays Decision Again, Virginia Out of the Running

Virginia Flummoxed by Duke Again in 17-8 Loss

De'Andre Hunter Leads Hawks Over Hornets in NBA Play-In Tournament

No. 6 Virginia Men's Tennis Sweeps Virginia Tech 4-0

Missouri Basketball Star Cady Pauley Commits to UVA Women's Basketball

Virginia Basketball in the Running for Ohio Transfer Ben Vander Plas

Losing Skid Continues for No. 8 Virginia in 9-2 Loss Against ODU