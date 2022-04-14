Reports: London Johnson Delays Decision Again, Virginia Out of the Running

The four-star point guard in the class of 2023 will reportedly not be committing to UVA

Multiple reports emerged on Thursday afternoon that four-star point guard London Johnson will be delaying the announcement of his college decision once again. For months, Virginia has been the frontrunner to land Johnson, but reports have surfaced that he will no longer be considering a commitment to UVA.

The 6'4", 165-pound guard from Norcross, Georgia announced his top schools on December 22nd and Virginia made the cut along with Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina, Southern California, and Georgia. UVA appeared to be the leader of the pack to pick up Johnson's commitment and he was slated to make a decision as early as January, but has since delayed those announcements multiple times with little to no explanation.

Johnson, who is ranked the No. 25 overall player in the class of 2023, the No. 6 point guard in the country, and the No. 3 player in the state of Georgia, was scheduled to announce his commitment in a live stream on CBS HQ on April 1st, but postponed again, this time to Thursday, April 14th. The delays had caused increased speculation in the last couple of weeks that some obstacles had come up in his recruitment or another suitor had made a late push.

Whatever the case may be, another arbitrary announcement deadline has come and gone and London Johnson still has not made a college decision. It seems likely at this point that the two parties will not come to an agreement and wherever and whenever Johnson finally chooses to commit, it will not be to Charlottesville.

