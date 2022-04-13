No. 6 Virginia Men's Tennis Sweeps Virginia Tech 4-0

No. 6 Virginia men's tennis went down to Blacksburg and swept Virginia Tech 4-0 on Wednesday afternoon.

After dropping the first match in doubles play, the Cavaliers won the next six matches to clinch the victory. The No. 19-ranked doubles duo of Jordan Chrysostom and Ryan Fishback gave the Hokies a brief 1-0 lead in doubles with a 6-1 victory over Chris Rodesch and Bar Botzer. But, Virginia's Inaki Montes and Ryan Goetz defeated Alvaro Ariza and Scott Sculley 6-4 and then Alexander Kiefer and Gianni Ross came up with a closely-contested 7-5 win over Alberto Orso and Matt Harper to clinch the doubles point for the Cavaliers.

Bar Botzer lost only one game in his match against Michael Shepheard, winning 6-0, 6-1. On court 3, Ryan Goetz took down Hugo Maia 6-1, 6-3 to move the Cavaliers within one point of clinching the match. That victory came on court 5, as Gianni Ross dispatched Carlo Donato 6-4, 6-2 to win it for UVA.

Virginia's victory over Virginia Tech gives the Cavaliers a point in this year's Commonwealth Clash, which the Hokies currently lead 9.5-4.5. UVA has won 13-consecutive matches and holds an unblemished 11-0 record in conference play and an 18-5 overall record. Virginia concludes the regular season on Sunday at 1pm against Boston College at Boar's Head.

UVA seniors Gianni Ross, Jackson Allen, and Jefferson Dockter will be honored before the match.

