UVA Women's Lacrosse Falls to No. 1 North Carolina in NCAA 2nd Round

The 2022 Virginia women's lacrosse season came to an end on Sunday afternoon as the Cavaliers fell to No. 1 North Carolina 24-2 at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill.

UVA (10-10) proved to be no match for UNC (19-0) from the start, as the Tar Heels scored the first 13 goals of the game and never looked back. Mackenzie Hoeg finally scored Virginia's first goal of the game just before halftime and then found the back of the net again to make it 13-2 at halftime.

The Cavaliers would not crack the North Carolina defense again, as the Tar Heels closed the game on an 11-0 run in the second half.

UNC outshot UVA 37-19 and held a 17-11 advantage in draw controls and a 10-5 edge in ground balls. 14 different Tar Heels scored in the game, led by Jamie Ortega with four goals. Caitlyn Wurzburger recorded seven points on one goal and six assists.

Virginia ends the season with a 10-10 overall record, an appropriate encapsulation of the ups and downs of the season. The Cavaliers fought hard and did well to win enough games in an elite ACC to qualify for their 26th-consecutive NCAA Tournament and win a tournament game for the third-straight season.

The future is certainly bright for this program, as four of UVA's five leading point scorers are underclassmen, led by Rachel Clark, who was named the ACC Freshman of the Year after setting a UVA first year record with 75 points this season.

