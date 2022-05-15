Virginia Basketball Hosts Fast-Rising Greensboro Guard Jaydon Young

Young, the No. 7 prospect in the state of North Carolina from the class of 2023, visited the UVA basketball program this weekend

Virginia basketball has entered the fray for Jaydon Young, a fast-rising shooting guard out of Greensboro. Young and his family were in Charlottesville this weekend visiting Tony Bennett and the UVA basketball program.

A 6'4" shooting guard, Young is currently rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, but that could easily change given his impressive performances this winter in Greensboro and this spring on the AAU circuit. Young was named the News and Record All-Area Player of the Year in Greensboro as well as a Second Team All-State performer in North Carolina after his junior season at Greensboro Day School. He is surrounded by talented players on TeamCP3 in the AAU, but Young has certainly begun to turn heads with his play this spring.

Courtesy of Freddy Johnson/Twitter

Young is currently the No. 7-ranked prospect from the state of North Carolina and is ranked the No. 35 shooting guard in the country in the class of 2023 per 247Sports. He currently holds offers from Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Siena, Charlotte, Old Dominion, and a few others, but he has drawn interest from several major conference programs like North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, and Ohio State.

Young has taken unofficial visits to Elon, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, and now, Virginia, but has not scheduled any official visits as of yet. It has not been reported yet that Virginia has made an official offer to Jaydon Young.

Virginia has offered eight prospects in the class of 2023 so far this spring: Blake Buchanan (Idaho), Taison Chatman (Minnesota), Cam Christie (Illinois), Freddie Dilione (North Carolina), Jamie Kaiser (Virginia), Milan Momcilovic (Wisconsin), TJ Power (Massachusetts), and Andrej Stojakovic (California). Buchanan and Dilione have already taken visits to UVA and Kaiser scheduled a visit for June 2nd.

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Second-Half Cavalanche Propels Virginia to 17-10 Win at No. 8 Brown in NCAA First Round

UVA Women's Tennis Defeats Oklahoma State 4-1, Moves on to NCAA Quarterfinals

Virginia Baseball Beats Clemson 11-6 in Marathon Series Opener

Virginia Rowing Wins 12th Consecutive ACC Championship

Virginia Men's Tennis Advances to NCAA Quarterfinals With 4-0 Sweep Over South Carolina

Who Would Be Virginia's Permanent Opponents Under Proposed ACC Football Scheduling Model?