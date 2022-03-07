No. 13 Virginia Women's Lacrosse Falls at No. 16 Notre Dame 12-10

The No. 13 Virginia women's lacrosse team fell into an early 3-0 hole and was unable to fully recover as the Cavaliers lost to the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 12-10 on Sunday afternoon at Notre Dame.

The Irish scored three straight goals from three different scorers in the game's first ten minutes and Virginia did not get on the board until an Ashlyn McGovern goal with 2:43 left in the first quarter, UVA's only goal of the opening period.

Braeden Dial got the Cavaliers back within one with a goal early in the second period, but the Irish rattled off three straight goals in response. UVA closed the first half with back-to-back goals from Mackenzie Hoeg and Rachel Clark and the Cavaliers trailed 6-4 at halftime.

Virginia had more shots (34-33) and shots on goal (26-20) in the game, but Notre Dame goalkeeper Bridget Deehan made an astounding 16 saves to hold the Cavaliers off as they tried to close the gap. UVA goalie Ashley Vernon made eight saves versus 12 goals allowed.

Notre Dame scored three-straight goals to start the second half, including two from Maddie Howe, who finished with three goals and an assist. The Cavaliers answered back with three goals of their own, as Hoeg, Clark, and Jamie Biskup found the back of the net to make it 9-7 Notre Dame heading to the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Irish got back-to-back goals from Madison Ahern and Madison Mote to push the lead back to four goals to begin the final period. Jaime Biskup scored a goal for Virginia, but Notre Dame got one back 22 seconds later from Cailin Field to give the Irish a four-goal lead with just over five minutes remaining. Morgan Schwab and Ashlyn McGovern scored to give the Cavaliers a chance with a less than three minutes left, but the Hoos were unable to complete the comeback and fell 12-10.

With the loss, Virginia falls to 3-4 overall and 0-2 in ACC play. Up next, UVA returns home to face No. 23 Richmond on Wednesday at 5pm.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Beats Penn State 13-1, Continues Best Start Since 2013

Virginia Set to Face the Winner of Louisville and Georgia Tech in ACC Tournament

Virginia Smothers Johns Hopkins 19-8 to Retain Doyle Smith Cup

Beekman and Shedrick Lead Virginia to 71-61 Win at Louisville in Season Finale

No. 18 UVA Men's Tennis Sweeps Duke in ACC Opener

Big Fifth Inning Helps Virginia Crush Penn State 10-1 in Series Opener

Joe Harris to Undergo Season-Ending Ankle Surgery