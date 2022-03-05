Virginia Set to Face the Winner of Louisville and Georgia Tech in ACC Tournament

The Cavaliers are the No. 6 seed and will face either the Cardinals or the Yellow Jackets in the second round of the ACC Tournament

The Virginia Cavaliers (18-12, 12-8 ACC) are the No. 6 seed in the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament and will face the winner of the first round matchup between No. 14 Georgia Tech and No. 11 Louisville.

The Yellow Jackets and the Cardinals will play on Tuesday at 7pm with the winner advancing to play Virginia in the second round on Wednesday at approximately 9:30pm at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Virginia defeated Georgia Tech 63-53 on February 12 in Charlottesville. UVA took down Louisville 64-52 on January 24 at JPJ and then completed the season sweep over the Cardinals with a 71-61 victory at Louisville on Saturday.

If Virginia wins its second-round matchup, the Cavaliers will face the No. 3 seed in the quarterfinals on Thursday at approximately 9:30pm. If North Carolina wins at Duke on Saturday, North Carolina will be the No. 3 seed. If UNC loses at Duke, the No. 3 seed goes to Miami.

