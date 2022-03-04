Joe Harris to Undergo Season-Ending Ankle Surgery

The Nets sharpshooter will miss the remainder of the season after appearing in just 14 games

Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris will miss the remainder of the NBA season as he will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ankle, as announced by Nets general manager Sean Marks on Thursday evening.

"Although Joe worked diligently over the past several months to rehab his ankle and exhausted every possible avenue in order to get back on the court with his teammates, it has been determined that he will require an additional arthroscopic surgery in the coming weeks," Marks said. "While it is expected that Joe will make a full recovery following the procedure, it will unfortunately result in him missing the remainder of the regular season and playoffs."

Harris, who this season became Brooklyn's all-time franchise leader in three-pointers made, has been out with an ankle injury since November 14th and has played just 14 games this season. The former Virginia basketball star had surgery on his ankle in November with an expected recovery time of four to eight weeks, but Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash reported in January that there had been some problems with Harris' rehabilitation process and that additional surgery may be required.

Harris continued to rehab in the hopes of returning to the court this season, especially as the team made moves at the trade deadline to bolster the roster in preparation for a postseason run, trading James Harden and Paul Millsap to Philadelphia in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two-first round draft picks.

Despite his best efforts, Harris' ankle will require a second arthroscopic surgery and he will be miss the rest of the season.

"We know how deeply disappointed Joe is to miss this stretch run, but he remains a huge part of who we are as an organization and while he won't be able to continue on the court, his presence and positivity around the team will continue to be felt by all."

