No. 10 UVA Women's Lacrosse Falls to No. 16 Princeton 17-11

No. 10 Virginia women's lacrosse was defeated by a ranked opponent for the second game in a row as the Cavaliers came up short in a 17-11 loss to No. 16 Princeton on Sunday afternoon at Klockner Stadium.

Princeton scored three of the first four goals of the game and led 4-2 at the end of the first quarter. The Cavaliers hung around and stayed within a few goals of the Tigers throughout the first half, but Princeton pulled away in the second half and led by as many as seven goals in the fourth quarter.

Princeton's Kari Buonanno scored four goals on seven shots and nine different Tigers scored in the game. Morgan Schwab led Virginia with three goals and an assist and Ashlyn McGovern, Annie Dyson, and Courtlynne Caskin had two goals apiece for the Cavaliers.

Princeton outshot Virginia by just a slim 34-33 margin and UVA had a 26-25 advantage in shots on goal. But, Princeton goalkeeper Sam Fish made 15 saves and allowed 11 goals for a save percentage of .577. Virginia goalie Ashley Vernon made eight saves and allowed 16 goals.

With the loss, Virginia falls to 2-2 on the season. Up next, the Cavaliers welcome Charlotte North and No. 1 Boston College to Klockner Stadium on Wednesday at 1pm.

