Stanford Linebacker Andres Fox Transfers to Virginia

The UVA defense lands a transfer commit for the second night in a row

Stanford linebacker Andres Fox is transferring to Virginia, as reported by 247Sports' Jacquie Franciulli on Saturday night. Fox posted a picture of himself in a UVA uniform on social media on Thursday and it appears that he has now committed to Virginia. 

Fox, a 6'4", 245 pound outside linebacker from Mobile, Alabama, appeared in six games for the Cardinal in his senior season in 2021. He recorded seven tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Fox made appearances in 23 games over his four years at Stanford. 

Fox is the seventh transfer UVA has landed through the portal this offseason and the fourth defensive player to transfer to Virginia, joining Jack Camper (Michigan State)Paul Akere (Columbia), and Kameron Butler, who transferred to UVA from Miami (Ohio) on Friday. 

