Virginia Women's Swim & Dive Wins Third Straight ACC Championship
The Virginia women's swimming and diving team captured its third-consecutive ACC Championship on Saturday, capturing ACC titles in four events on the final day to seal the deal.
The Cavaliers came into Saturday's competition leading second-place NC State by just 35.5 points, as the Wolfpack made up some serious ground on Friday to make UVA earn the championship on Saturday.
Maddie Donohoe started the night off with a third-place finish in the timed finals of the women's 1650, finishing in 16:03.28
Reilly Tiltmann won the ACC title in the 200-yard backstroke, dethroning the three-time defending champion Emma Muzzy from NC State with a finish of 1:50.49, just ahead of Muzzy's 1:50.62.
Kate Douglass defended her ACC title in the 100-yard freestyle and teammate Gretchen Walsh finished right behind her in second place. It was an incredibly close finish, with Douglass (46.81), Walsh (46.86), and third-place finisher Katharine Berkhoff from NC State (46.89) all finishing within one-tenth of a second of each other.
Virginia went 1-3 in the 200-yard breaststroke, as Ella Nelson finished third and Alex Walsh took the ACC title with a mark of 2:03.02, beating NC State's Sophie Hansson (2:03.75), who was the three-time ACC defending champion in the event. Walsh's 2:03.02 finish is the third-fastest time ever recorded in the women's 200-yard breaststroke.
Finally, Virginia capped off the ACC Championship with a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay, completing the sweep of the relay events at the ACC Championships. Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, Reilly Tiltmann, and Gretchen Walsh finished in 3:08.22, more than two seconds ahead of NC State to win the title.
Virginia won ACC titles in the following events over the five days at the ACC Championships:
400-yard freestyle relay: Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, Reilly Tiltmann, Gretchen Walsh
200-yard backstroke: Reilly Tiltmann
100-yard freestyle: Kate Douglass
200-yard breaststroke: Alex Walsh
400-yard medley relay (American record): Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass
200-yard medley relay (American record): Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Lexi Cuomo, Kate Douglass
400-yard individual medley: Ella Nelson
100-yard butterfly: Kate Douglass
200-yard freestyle: Alex Walsh
200-yard freestyle relay (American record): Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, Lexi Cuomo, Gretchen Walsh
50-yard freestyle: Kate Douglass
200-yard individual medley: Alex Walsh
500-yard freestyle: Emma Weyant
800-yard freestyle relay: Reilly Tiltmann, Ella Nelson, Ella Bathurst, Alex Walsh
Sophomore Alex Walsh was named the ACC Women's Most Valuable Swimmer after capturing three individual ACC titles as well as three more ACC titles as part of Virginia's relay teams.
Here are the final standings for the 2022 ACC Women's Swimming & Diving Championships:
- Virginia – 1418.5
- NC State – 1347
- Louisville – 1136.5
- North Carolina – 760
- Duke – 709
- Notre Dame – 651
- Virginia Tech – 636
- Florida State – 549
- Miami – 411
- Georgia Tech – 407
- Pittsburgh – 328
- Boston College – 178
Virginia has now won 13 of the last 15 ACC Women's Swimming & Diving Championships and the program has won 18 ACC Championships in its history.
The Virginia men's swimming and diving team finished fourth with 1041 points.
The NCAA Championships begin in March with the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships taking place March 7-9, the Women's NCAA Championships taking place March 16-19, and the Men's NCAA Championships taking place March 23-26th.
