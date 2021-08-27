No. 3 Virginia Wins at George Mason 2-0 Behind Second Half Goals from Torres and Spaanstra

The No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers women’s soccer team and George Mason were locked in a 0-0 defensive standoff for the first 53 minutes of Thursday night’s match at George Mason. Then, UVA scored twice in less than ten minutes to take control of the game and advance to 3-0 on the season.

Virginia was playing in their second straight road game and, despite taking 12 shots in the first half and putting four of them on cage, the Hoos could not break through to get on the board.

In the 53rd minute, senior forward Rebecca Jarrett made a run up the right side before sending the ball back towards the edge of the box. Graduate midfielder Taryn Torres collected the ball and fired an impressive shot inside the far post that the George Mason goalkeeper had no chance to save. Torres is credited with the game-winning goal, the fourth game-winner of her career.

In the 61st minute, UVA got an insurance goal on a blazing shot by senior Alexa Spaanstra from outside the box that found the top right corner of the net to make it 2-0.

The Virginia defense took it from there, continuing to suppress any of George Mason’s attempts at creating offensive opportunities. UVA outshot George Mason 18-3, with eight of those shots going on goal. Redshirt sophomore Cayla White started at goalkeeper for the first time this season and notched her third career shutout, saving both shots on goal taken by George Mason.

Virginia head coach Steve Swanson praised George Mason’s performance, especially on the defensive end. “I thought George Mason played very well,” Swanson said. “They were very organized and made it very difficult for us. We’re happy to come away with the result.”

The Hoos have now shutout their opponents in seven consecutive matches and have gone 729:35 without giving up a goal, which is the fourth-longest shutout streak in program history.

Virginia has won each of the last ten meetings with George Mason.

Up next, the Cavaliers return home on Sunday to play George Washington (0-1-2) at 2pm.