No. 4 UVA women's soccer travels to play No. 12 West Virginia on Sunday afternoon

August 21, 2021
Preview: No. 4 Virginia Women’s Soccer Travels to Play No. 12 West Virginia on Sunday

The Cavaliers and Mountaineers face off for the third time in 2021
Photo by Matt Riley

The 4th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers women’s soccer team (1-0-0) travels to Morgantown on Sunday afternoon for their second match of the season at No. 12 West Virginia (1-0-0).

The Cavaliers and Mountaineers have met 18 times with UVA holding an 11-4-3 advantage. Virginia is 3-3-1 all-time in games played at West Virginia.

Virginia and West Virginia met two times last season, playing a pair of games just one week apart in April of 2021. West Virginia won the first meeting 1-0 on a goal by Isabella Sibley. The rematch ended in a 1-1 draw with UVA’s goal being scored by Diana Ordonez and West Virginia tying the game in the 82nd minute on another goal by Isabella Sibley, who returns to West Virginia this year for her senior season. West Virginia lost in the second round of last season’s NCAA Tournament to Rice, who was then defeated by Virginia on their run to the Final Four.

The Mountaineers defeated Buffalo 4-0 in their season opener on Thursday night and had four different goal scorers.

Virginia defeated Richmond 8-0 on Thursday night. UVA had six different goal scorers and were led by Diana Ordonez and Haley Hopkins who each netted two goals. Virginia is riding a streak of five consecutive shutouts and has not allowed a goal in just under 550 minutes of play.

The match is set to begin at 2pm on Sunday and will be broadcast on ESPN+. 

