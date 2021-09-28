UVA Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 2 in Latest Poll

The Virginia Cavaliers women’s soccer team is ranked No. 2 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, up five spots from No. 7 in the previous rankings.

Virginia’s No. 2 ranking is the highest the Hoos have been ranked in the United Soccer Coaches poll this season. The Cavaliers began the season ranked No. 4 and moved up to as high as No. 3 in the country after a 6-0 start to the season. Virginia then suffered a 4-2 loss to Penn State and fell to No. 7 in the poll.

UVA is currently on a four-game winning streak, including a 1-0 victory over Duke last Thursday night. Duke was the No. 2-ranked team in the country and undefeated going into the game against Virginia. Following their loss, the Blue Devils fell to No. 4 in the rankings.

Junior Diana Ordonez was also named the ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Ordonez scored the game-winning goal against Duke on Thursday and assisted on Talia Staude's game-winning goal in the 90th minute against NC State on Sunday.

Virginia’s next game will be at No. 5 North Carolina this coming Sunday at 1pm.

Want to share your thoughts on this story? Join the conversation at Cavaliers Now Forums

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Football Sets Three-Game Series with Coastal Carolina

Mamadi Diakite Claimed by the Thunder, Joins Ty Jerome in OKC

Staude’s Last-Minute Goal Lifts No. 7 UVA Women’s Soccer over NC State

Kyle Guy Signs Training Camp Deal with Cleveland Cavaliers