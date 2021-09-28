September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballAll SportsSI TIXSI.com
Search
UVA Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 2 in Latest Poll

UVA Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 2 in Latest Poll

After a huge win over then-No. 2 Duke last week, the Cavaliers moved up five spots to No. 2 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

The Virginia Cavaliers women’s soccer team is ranked No. 2 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, up five spots from No. 7 in the previous rankings.

Virginia’s No. 2 ranking is the highest the Hoos have been ranked in the United Soccer Coaches poll this season. The Cavaliers began the season ranked No. 4 and moved up to as high as No. 3 in the country after a 6-0 start to the season. Virginia then suffered a 4-2 loss to Penn State and fell to No. 7 in the poll.

UVA is currently on a four-game winning streak, including a 1-0 victory over Duke last Thursday night. Duke was the No. 2-ranked team in the country and undefeated going into the game against Virginia. Following their loss, the Blue Devils fell to No. 4 in the rankings.

Junior Diana Ordonez was also named the ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Ordonez scored the game-winning goal against Duke on Thursday and assisted on Talia Staude's game-winning goal in the 90th minute against NC State on Sunday. 

Virginia’s next game will be at No. 5 North Carolina this coming Sunday at 1pm.

Want to share your thoughts on this story? Join the conversation at Cavaliers Now Forums

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Football Sets Three-Game Series with Coastal Carolina

Mamadi Diakite Claimed by the Thunder, Joins Ty Jerome in OKC

Staude’s Last-Minute Goal Lifts No. 7 UVA Women’s Soccer over NC State

Kyle Guy Signs Training Camp Deal with Cleveland Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
All Sports

UVA Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 2 in Latest Poll

30 minutes ago
Brennan Armstrong Virginia Cavaliers football quarterback
Football

Brennan Armstrong’s Historic Start to the Season

3 hours ago
Coastal Carolina football
Football

Virginia Football Sets Three-Game Series with Coastal Carolina

Sep 27, 2021
Kyle Guy Cleveland Cavaliers
Basketball

Kyle Guy Signs Training Camp Deal with Cleveland Cavaliers

Sep 27, 2021
Mamadi Diakite
Basketball

Mamadi Diakite Claimed by the Thunder, Joins Ty Jerome in OKC

Sep 27, 2021
Brooklyn Borum UVA Volleyball edited
All Sports

Virginia Volleyball Picks up Huge ACC Road Victory over UNC 3-1

Sep 26, 2021
Talia Staude Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
All Sports

Staude’s Last-Minute Goal Lifts No. 7 UVA Women’s Soccer over NC State

Sep 26, 2021
Amber Ezechiels Virginia Field Hockey
All Sports

Pair of Late Goals Gives No. 21 ODU the Win over No. 11 UVA Field Hockey

Sep 26, 2021