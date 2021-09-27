Kyle Guy Signs Training Camp Deal with Cleveland Cavaliers

The former Wahoo sharpshooter will compete for a two-way contract, looking to become a Cavalier for the second time in his basketball career

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed Kyle Guy to their training camp roster, filling the team’s 20th and final spot.

Training camp begins on September 28th and the NBA preseason begins on October 3rd. NBA teams are permitted to carry 15 players on their active rosters, as well as two players on two-contracts. In the next several days, Guy will compete for a two-way contract with the Cavaliers, similar to the contract he had with the Sacramento Kings for the last two seasons.

Guy was originally drafted by the New York Knicks with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft, before being traded to the Sacramento Kings. As part of his two-way deal with the Kings, Guy split time between playing for Sacramento and playing for the G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.

Guy made his NBA debut on January 10th, 2020, and scored his first-career NBA bucket against the Chicago Bulls on January 24th, 2020.

In 34 games played for Sacramento, Guy averaged 2.7 points in 7.2 minutes per game. Guy scored a career-high 17 points, including four three-pointers, in 22 minutes against the Golden State Warriors on March 26th, 2021.

Guy also hit a buzzer-beating game-winner for Sacramento in a preseason game against the Warriors before last season.

In 37 games played for the Stockton Kings in the 2019-2020 season, Guy averaged 21.5 points and 2.4 assists per game, while shooting 41.3% from the field and 40.0% from three. On November 30th, 2019, Guy dropped 42 points on eight threes to lead Stockton to a win over the Iowa Wolves.

After two years in the Kings’ organization, Guy’s contract with Sacramento expired and the Kings allowed Guy to become an unrestricted free agent.

Guy played for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Summer League this offseason, but had no luck finding a team to sign him to a contract.

On Sunday, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Guy to a training camp deal and he will be competing to earn a two-way contract, hoping to become a Cavalier for the second time in his basketball career.

It has been quite the eventful week for Kyle Guy, as he and his wife Alexa welcomed their first child a few days ago.

We look forward to seeing Kyle Guy take the floor in the NBA once again sometime very soon.

