No. 19 Virginia Scores Ten Unanswered Runs in 12-3 Win Over Rider

The Cavaliers completed the two-game sweep over the Broncs on Wednesday

After winning Tuesday's contest 14-4, the Cavaliers were hoping to keep the bats hot in the finale of a two-game series against Rider on Wednesday afternoon at Disharoon Park.

Once again, Jake Gelof got the scoring started early for Virginia, sending a double to deep centerfield that would bring home two-way player Devin Ortiz. Gelof continued what has been an incredibly strong start to his sophomore campaign, batting .431 heading into Wednesday's game and leading the team in HRs and RBIs.

After rounding the bases and scoring in the previous inning, Devin Ortiz toed the rubber for the Cavaliers in the top of the second, showcasing his pitching talent. This outing for Ortiz would not go as planned; however, as Broncs right fielder Brendan O’Donnell took Ortiz deep, putting Rider ahead 2-1 over the Cavaliers.

Ortiz would escape the inning and pitch a perfect third inning before being replaced in the top of the fourth.

Rider's lead would be short lived, as the UVA offense backed up their pitcher, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second. Chris Newell got the inning started for the Cavaliers, singling up the middle and then stealing second base to set Casey Saucke up for an RBI opportunity. Virginia’s true freshman delivered, doubling down the left field line to tie the game.

Not to be outdone by his fellow freshman teammate, Tristan Shoemaker singled between the left side of the infield for his first career RBI with Saucke sprinting home to give the Cavaliers the lead.

To cap off the scoring, Shoemaker scored on a throwing error, allowing Devin Ortiz to reach base safely.

While Rider tried to start a comeback in the fourth inning, scoring their third run thanks to a RBI single from Luke Lesch, they would be unable to keep up with the hot-hitting Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers would go on to score 10 runs unanswered, scoring in six of their eight innings at-bat. Leading the way in the UVA lineup was Alex Tappen (3-4, HR, 3 RBI) and Casey Saucke, who followed up his second inning double with a two-run home run as a part of UVA’s four-run fourth-inning.

On the mound, Jake Berry got the win for the Cavaliers, his second of the season, after striking out four batters and not surrendering a single run over his 2.2 innings of work. Alex Greene and Jay Woolfolk combined to throw 2.1 scoreless innings, before Will Geerdes pitched a perfect ninth inning to close out the contest.

After suffering their first defeat of the season at the hands of the Duke Blue Devils, Sunday afternoon, Virginia (16-1) quickly rebounded to convincingly sweep the two-game series against Rider, outscoring the Broncs by a margin of 26-7.

Looking forward, the Wahoos will continue their homestand this Friday when they welcome Boston College to Charlottesville for a three-game series.

