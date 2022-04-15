Skip to main content
No. 8 UVA Women's Tennis Picks Up 7-0 Sweep at Clemson

The Cavaliers opened the final weekend of the regular season with a perfect outing at Clemson

No. 8 Virginia women's tennis opened up the final weekend of the regular season with a 7-0 sweep at Clemson on Friday afternoon. 

The Tigers began the match by taking a 1-0 lead in doubles play as Samantha Buyckx and Ali DeSpain pulled a 6-1 upset over the No. 11-ranked doubles duo of Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh. Amber O'Dell and Elaine Chervinsky evened the score with a 6-2 victory over Daniella Medvedeva and Jenna Thompson. Then, the Cavaliers clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 win by Sofia Munera and Natasha Subhash over Cristina Mayorova and Eleni Louka. 

On court 6 in singles play, Sara Ziodato won her first set against Lana Sipek 7-5, then followed that up with a 6-1 win in the second set to make it 2-0 in favor of UVA. Emma Navarro, now the No. 1 ranked player in all of NCAA women's tennis, took down Eleni Louka 6-0, 7-5 on court 1. 

Sofia Munera clinched the victory for Virginia with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Jenna Thompson. Natasha Subhash needed a tiebreaker to win the first set against Cristina Mayorova, but then won the second set 6-0. 

The final two matches went to three sets and the Cavaliers prevailed in both tiebreakers to keep the sweep intact. Amber O'Dell defeated Samantha Buyckx 7-5, 3-6, 10-5 on court 5. Hibah Shaikh lost her first set to Ali DeSpain 1-6, but rallied to win the second set 6-2 and the third 7-6 to end the match. 

Virginia is now 17-4 overall and 9-3 in ACC play. The Cavaliers have won six matches in a row and will conclude the regular season on the road at Georgia Tech on Sunday at 12pm. 

