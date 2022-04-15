No. 8 UVA Women's Tennis Picks Up 7-0 Sweep at Clemson

No. 8 Virginia women's tennis opened up the final weekend of the regular season with a 7-0 sweep at Clemson on Friday afternoon.

The Tigers began the match by taking a 1-0 lead in doubles play as Samantha Buyckx and Ali DeSpain pulled a 6-1 upset over the No. 11-ranked doubles duo of Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh. Amber O'Dell and Elaine Chervinsky evened the score with a 6-2 victory over Daniella Medvedeva and Jenna Thompson. Then, the Cavaliers clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 win by Sofia Munera and Natasha Subhash over Cristina Mayorova and Eleni Louka.

On court 6 in singles play, Sara Ziodato won her first set against Lana Sipek 7-5, then followed that up with a 6-1 win in the second set to make it 2-0 in favor of UVA. Emma Navarro, now the No. 1 ranked player in all of NCAA women's tennis, took down Eleni Louka 6-0, 7-5 on court 1.

Sofia Munera clinched the victory for Virginia with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Jenna Thompson. Natasha Subhash needed a tiebreaker to win the first set against Cristina Mayorova, but then won the second set 6-0.

The final two matches went to three sets and the Cavaliers prevailed in both tiebreakers to keep the sweep intact. Amber O'Dell defeated Samantha Buyckx 7-5, 3-6, 10-5 on court 5. Hibah Shaikh lost her first set to Ali DeSpain 1-6, but rallied to win the second set 6-2 and the third 7-6 to end the match.

Virginia is now 17-4 overall and 9-3 in ACC play. The Cavaliers have won six matches in a row and will conclude the regular season on the road at Georgia Tech on Sunday at 12pm.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Basketball Set to Host Two Transfer Targets

Reports: London Johnson Delays Decision Again, Virginia Out of the Running

Virginia Flummoxed by Duke Again in 17-8 Loss

De'Andre Hunter Leads Hawks Over Hornets in NBA Play-In Tournament

No. 6 Virginia Men's Tennis Sweeps Virginia Tech 4-0

Missouri Basketball Star Cady Pauley Commits to UVA Women's Basketball