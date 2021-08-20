The #4 Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer team cruised past Richmond 8-0 in their season opener

August 20, 2021
#4 UVA Cruises Past Richmond 8-0 in Season Opener

Diana Ordonez and Haley Hopkins each net two goals in the Cavaliers’ blowout win
The Cavaliers picked up right where they left off.

Diana Ordonez and Haley Hopkins scored two goals apiece as UVA easily defeated Richmond 8-0 in their first game of the season on Thursday night at Klockner Stadium.

It took all of three minutes for the Hoos to notch their first goal of the season, as senior forward Rebecca Jarrett struck a ball from the edge of the box up and over the Richmond goalkeeper to give Virginia the early advantage.

Haley Hopkins, who transferred from Vanderbilt this year, scored her first goal as a Cavalier in the 22nd minute on a header off of a cross from Jarrett. Just five minutes later, junior Diana Ordonez added a goal on a left-footed strike off a pass from Lia Godfrey and UVA took that 3-0 lead to the halftime break.

The team played in front of a home crowd at Klockner Stadium for the first time since the fall of 2019. “The team was excited to get out and play in front of some fans,” said UVA head coach Steve Swanson. “It was a great crowd and a good atmosphere.”

Sophomore Samar Guidry scored the first goal of her career and Claire Constant added a score in the first ten minutes of the second half. Hopkins and Ordonez then scored their second goals of the game to make it 7-0.

Virginia largely controlled possession of the ball, as Richmond managed just one shot for the entire game versus UVA’s 32 shots. Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory saved the only shot on goal she faced in the match.

Junior forward Cam Lexow added a goal in the 74th minute to punctuate the 8-0 Virginia victory.

It was a good result and a good performance,” Swanson said. “We were pretty consistent in both halves.”

The shutout win was UVA’s fifth straight shutout and extended their streak to 549:35 without giving up a goal.

Up next, Virginia will travel to Morgantown on Sunday for a match against the 12th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers. The game starts at 2pm and will be broadcast on ESPN+. 

