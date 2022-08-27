2023 Virginia Football Commits Shine in High School Football Week One

As the Virginia football team prepares to begin its first season in the Tony Elliott era, a few future Cavaliers have already begun their senior campaigns at the high school level. Several verbal commits in UVA's recruiting class of 2023 delivered standout performances for their respective high school teams this weekend.

Noah Vaughn, a three-star running back from Maryville High School in Tennessee, had a huge performance for the Rebels on Thursday night, totaling 196 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

One of UVA's most recent commitments is TyLyric Coleman, a three-star athlete who plays both wide receiver and free safety at Dan River High School in Virginia. Coleman helped lead Dan River to a 46-20 victory on Friday night, hauling in nine receptions for 205 yards and a touchdown.

Three-star tight end TeKai Kirby (Fort Lauderdale, FL), the son of former UVA running back Terry Kirby, committed to his father's alma mater on June 24th. Kirby and his St. Thomas Aquinas squad took on St. Joseph's Prep in a nationally televised game on ESPN on Saturday. St. Thomas Aquinas emerged victorious with a 48-37 win thanks to a solid performance from Kirby, who had one of the highlights of the game, catching an early 59-yard touchdown.

Another Florida native, three-star quarterback Anthony Colandrea (Saint Petersburg, FL), led his Lakewood team to a 28-0 win on Thursday, throwing for three touchdowns and 305 passing yards.

Amare Thomas is an explosive three-star wideout from Pinson, Alabama. Thomas made a number of highlight offensive plays on Friday night, but it was his play on the defensive end that stood out, as he made the game-sealing interception late in the fourth quarter of Pinson Valley's victory over McAdory.

Virginia is certainly looking forward to seeing these talented class of 2023 athletes suit up in the orange and blue on Saturdays next season.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Seven Things We're Excited About for the Start of UVA Football Season

Transfers Providing Depth and Experience on Virginia Defensive Line

Late Goals Doom No. 12 UVA Field Hockey in 3-2 Loss at No. 11 Penn State

This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 26th

Late Xavier Goal Stuns Virginia Men's Soccer in Season Opener

No. 8 UVA Women's Soccer Knocks Off No. 11 Georgetown 1-0 on the Road