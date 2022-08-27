Skip to main content

2023 Virginia Football Commits Shine in High School Football Week One

Several future Cavaliers delivered standout performances this weekend for their respective high school teams
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As the Virginia football team prepares to begin its first season in the Tony Elliott era, a few future Cavaliers have already begun their senior campaigns at the high school level. Several verbal commits in UVA's recruiting class of 2023 delivered standout performances for their respective high school teams this weekend. 

Noah Vaughn, a three-star running back from Maryville High School in Tennessee, had a huge performance for the Rebels on Thursday night, totaling 196 rushing yards and three touchdowns. 

One of UVA's most recent commitments is TyLyric Coleman, a three-star athlete who plays both wide receiver and free safety at Dan River High School in Virginia. Coleman helped lead Dan River to a 46-20 victory on Friday night, hauling in nine receptions for 205 yards and a touchdown. 

Three-star tight end TeKai Kirby (Fort Lauderdale, FL), the son of former UVA running back Terry Kirby, committed to his father's alma mater on June 24th. Kirby and his St. Thomas Aquinas squad took on St. Joseph's Prep in a nationally televised game on ESPN on Saturday. St. Thomas Aquinas emerged victorious with a 48-37 win thanks to a solid performance from Kirby, who had one of the highlights of the game, catching an early 59-yard touchdown. 

Another Florida native, three-star quarterback Anthony Colandrea (Saint Petersburg, FL), led his Lakewood team to a 28-0 win on Thursday, throwing for three touchdowns and 305 passing yards. 

Amare Thomas is an explosive three-star wideout from Pinson, Alabama. Thomas made a number of highlight offensive plays on Friday night, but it was his play on the defensive end that stood out, as he made the game-sealing interception late in the fourth quarter of Pinson Valley's victory over McAdory. 

Virginia is certainly looking forward to seeing these talented class of 2023 athletes suit up in the orange and blue on Saturdays next season. 

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Seven Things We're Excited About for the Start of UVA Football Season

Transfers Providing Depth and Experience on Virginia Defensive Line

Late Goals Doom No. 12 UVA Field Hockey in 3-2 Loss at No. 11 Penn State

This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 26th

Late Xavier Goal Stuns Virginia Men's Soccer in Season Opener

No. 8 UVA Women's Soccer Knocks Off No. 11 Georgetown 1-0 on the Road

Virginia football kickoff unit takes the field.
Football

Seven Things We're Excited About for the Start of UVA Football Season

By Matt Newton
Virginia football defensive line practices during fall camp.
Football

Transfers Providing Depth and Experience on Virginia Defensive Line

By Matt Newton
Senior striker Laura Janssen chases the ball during the Virginia field hockey scrimmage against American.
All Sports

Late Goals Doom No. 12 UVA Field Hockey in 3-2 Loss at No. 11 Penn State

By Matt Newton
This week in Virginia men's basketball news, August 26th.
Basketball

This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 26th

By Matt Newton
Virginia men's soccer falls to Xavier 1-0 in season opener.
All Sports

Late Xavier Goal Stuns Virginia Men's Soccer in Season Opener

By Matt Newton
The No. 8 Virginia women's soccer team defeated No. 11 Georgetown 1-0 on Thursday in Washington, D.C.
All Sports

No. 8 UVA Women's Soccer Knocks Off No. 11 Georgetown 1-0 on the Road

By Matt Newton
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong was named to the Johnny Unitas Holden Arm preseason watch list.
Football

Brennan Armstrong Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List

By Matt Newton
Previewing the 2022 Virginia field hockey season.
All Sports

Previewing the 2022 Virginia Field Hockey Season

By Matt Newton