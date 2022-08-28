WATCH: Rams QB Bryce Perkins Scrambles for Another Highlight TD

Bryce Perkins has done it again. Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

As the NFL preseason winds down, players jockeying for position on their respective rosters are hoping to take advantage of their final opportunities to make an impression. The final game of the Los Angeles Rams' preseason schedule was a rematch of Super Bowl LVI, as the Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

Former Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins has been extremely impressive through this preseason thus far, making a solid case to the Rams to take over as the team's backup quarterback over John Wolford. He is also making a convincing argument to the rest of the league that he has the potential to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

The Rams struggled offensively against the Bengals on Saturday, but their lone touchdown came as the result of Bryce Perkins once again showing off his athleticism and elusiveness. On second and goal from the three-yard line, Perkins was flushed out of the pocket to his right, broke one tackle, reversed field and ran back to his left and tightroped the sideline to get into the end zone.

Watch Perkins' highlight touchdown below:

Perkins has continued to prove himself as an electrifying playmaker whenever he gets a chance to see the field. Last week, Perkins broke out his iconic hurdling ability against the Houston Texans:

It is unclear what the Rams plan to do with their quarterback room as the NFL's cut deadline approaches. By 4pm ET on Tuesday, every team must cut its roster down to 53 players. The Rams carried all three of Matt Stafford, John Wolford, and Bryce Perkins on their roster at times last season, but it seems likely that Sean McVay and company will have to choose between Wolford and Perkins as the team's long-term backup option at some point sooner or later.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

2023 Virginia Football Commits Shine in High School Football Week One

Seven Things We're Excited About for the Start of UVA Football Season

Transfers Providing Depth and Experience on Virginia Defensive Line

Late Goals Doom No. 12 UVA Field Hockey in 3-2 Loss at No. 11 Penn State

This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 26th

No. 8 UVA Women's Soccer Knocks Off No. 11 Georgetown 1-0 on the Road