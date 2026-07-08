Virginia Men's Soccer Releases Its Full 2026 Schedule

In the middle of a global soccer frenzy for the men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup, Virginia men’s soccer has released its schedule for the upcoming season. Coach George Gelnovatch offered this comment:

“Our 2026 schedule provides the kind of challenges that will prepare us well for postseason soccer,” Gelnovatch said. “Opening the season against a quality UCLA team at Klöckner Stadium will be a great early test, and from there we'll continue to face some of the best programs in the country.”

Here is the schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 8— VMI (5 p.m., exhibition)

Tuesday, Aug. 11— Davidson (6 p.m., exhibition)

Saturday, Aug. 15— Longwood (6 p.m., exhibition)

Thursday, Aug. 20—- UCLA (7 p.m.)

Monday, Aug. 24—-- High Point (6 p.m.)

Friday, Aug 28—- American (6 p.m.)

Monday, Aug. 31—- Florida Gulf Coast (6 p.m.)

Friday, Sept. 4—- Boston College (6 p.m.)

Tuesday, Sept. 8—- Oregon State (6 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 12—- Liberty (6 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 19—- at Wake Forest (7 p.m.)

Friday, Sept. 25—- at Stanford (10 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 2 — Virginia Tech (8 p.m.)

Tuesday, Oct. 6—- Queens (6 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 9—- California (6 p.m.)

Tuesday, Oct. 13—- Gardner-Webb (6 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 16— at Duke (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 24— at Syracuse (2 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 30— Pittsburgh (6 p.m.)

In the most recent RPI, Virginia was ranked No. 5. Their opponents — UCLA (30), High Point (15), American (69), Boston College (86), Oregon State (29), Liberty (144), Wake Forest (48), Stanford (17), Virginia Tech (56), Queens (163), California (53), Gardner-Webb (37), Duke (21), Syracuse (36) and Pitt (63).

The Cavaliers could have an easier schedule compared to recent years — Virginia has had one of the eight hardest schedules (based on RPI) for four seasons in a row.

Of their 16 regular season games, the Cavaliers will play 12 at home. The four road games are separated into pairs of back-to-back away matches. Also of note, Virginia avoids NC State (finished third in ACC standings last year), Clemson (fifth), Notre Dame (eighth) and North Carolina (ninth).

In 2025, Virginia finished first in the ACC standings with 18 points and an undefeated 5-0-3 record in conference play. The Cavaliers’ 16 goals ranked second only behind Clemson’s 17.

“We know we'll have to earn every result,” Gelnovatch said. “And we believe a schedule like this gives us the best opportunity to position ourselves for the NCAA Tournament.”