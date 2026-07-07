One reason Virginia football could win each game in 2026

Going 12-0 is a near-impossible feat for most college football teams. That formula often requires a historically elite roster, along with a manageable schedule. More likely than not, Virginia will not achieve this feat.

However, there are many key reasons why the Cavaliers have a strong chance to win most of their games. Here is one reason why Virginia could win in each of its matchups this regular season.

NC State: Defensive issues

The Wolfpack had the ACC’s sixth-worst scoring defense in 2025. Virginia had little trouble scoring on NC State in the previous matchup — and that could be true in 2026 as well. Compounding the problem, there is no recent film available in the first game of the season, so the Wolfpack could struggle to contain an experienced Cavaliers offense.

Norfolk State: Massive talent deficit

The Spartans went 1-11 as one of the worst teams in all of college football. They lost to Rutgers, a Big Ten bottomfeeder, by 50 points. It would take a miracle for Norfolk State to come within 40 points of Virginia. This will probably be one of the biggest blowouts in the country this season.

West Virginia: Need to prove it

The Mountaineers were two games away from finishing last in the Big 12. They have to prove that they can keep up with a 10-win Virginia team. It will probably take a few seasons for West Virginia to be consistently competitive.

Delaware: History against Power Four teams

Like Norfolk State, the Blue Hens need to demonstrate that they can avoid being blown out when they play a Power Four opponent. Delaware has not been competitive against top teams. It will travel to Scott Stadium to take on an ACC contender. A blowout is most likely.

Florida State: Coaching and quarterback deficiencies

Coach Mike Norvell has produced more losing seasons than winning seasons throughout his tenure at Florida State. There are questions surrounding his status in Tallahassee, Fla., and there are also questions about new quarterback Ashton Daniels. It is possible that Daniels struggles, and the Seminoles have a hole at the most important position in the game.

Syracuse: Too many question marks

Quarterback Steve Angeli should be healthy by the time these two teams play. However, star freshman receiver Calvin Russell most likely will be sidelined. There are many unknowns with the Orange. Who can be a true receiving threat? How will the defense perform with a new coordinator? Is Syracuse ready to upset what should be a ranked Virginia team on the road?

SMU: Controlling the game

SMU is the clear-cut big game on Virginia’s schedule this season. In order to win, the Cavaliers will need to rely on their strengths — the offensive line and running backs. If Virginia can run the ball effectively, it can eat up the game clock and win the time of possession battle. The Cavaliers will need to keep the Mustangs offense off the field as often as possible.

Duke: Brutal talent exodus

The story has been told dozens of times. Duke lost its star quarterback and receiver, multiple players left for the NFL and now the Blue Devils have fallen from potential ACC title contender to a likely basement-dweller. Duke might be able to replace some of that lost talent early on, but 2026 should be a rebuilding year for the program.

Wake Forest: Quarterback issues

This offseason, the Demon Deacons brought on former Tar Heel quarterback Gio Lopez to the starter. Lopez only surpassed 200 passing yards in five games and never threw for more than two touchdowns in any game. He only led his team to more than 21 points four times all season. Lopez will probably be one of the bottom five starting quarterbacks in the conference.

California: Virginia’s defense more likely to win the game

The Golden Bears are an ascending team led by one of the most talented quarterbacks in the nation. However, if they get into a firefight with Virginia, the Cavaliers simply have the more proven and experienced defense. Virginia is more likely to make the big play late in the fourth quarter — which is what happened the last time these two teams played each other.

North Carolina: Uninspiring offense

The Tar Heels had one of the worst scoring offenses in the Power Four last season. Until they prove otherwise, they cannot be expected to genuinely challenge Virginia’s defense. The Cavaliers finished second in the ACC in scoring defense last year — they could face little difficulty against a floundering North Carolina offense.

Virginia Tech: Experience gap

The Cavaliers have 53 players who are seniors, redshirt seniors or graduate students. The Hokies have 21. Virginia’s experience, particularly in the trenches, could make a major impact in the Commonwealth Clash.

Virginia Tech got a major coaching upgrade this offseason, but it will most likely be a year or two before the Hokies are a genuine force in the ACC. Their schedule is incredibly arduous.