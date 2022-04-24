Virginia Softball Sweeps Three-Game Series Against Pittsburgh

The Cavaliers swept the Panthers and guaranteed at least .500 ACC record for the first time since 2010

In their final home series of the season, Virginia softball (26-21, 12-9 ACC) ended a historic home slate on a high note this weekend with a three-game sweep over Pittsburgh (14-24, 2-17 ACC) at Palmer Park.

Friday (4/22): Virginia 4, Pittsburgh 2

In the first game of the series, both teams took time to warm up on offense. Virginia’s Molly Grube and Pittsburgh’s Dani Drogemuller combined to allow only three hits through the first three innings.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Cavaliers pushed across the game’s first run after Gabby Baylog walked, went first to third on a Katie Goldberg single, and then scored on a Sarah Coon groundout.

After Grube cruised through five innings, Pitt got to her for two runs in the sixth inning with some small ball. After a Cavalier error, the Panthers had two straight bunt singles and then an RBI-single brought both runners in later in the inning. Overall, Molly Grube pitched fantastically in the win, giving up only five hits (including both bunt singles) and one earned run, with four strikeouts and one walk.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Cavaliers bounced back, taking advantage of a Panther error this time. With runners at first and second and one out, Lauren VanAssche tied the game with an RBI single. After the Panther defense failed to catch a foul ball, Arizona Ritchie made them pay with the go-ahead single, making the score 4-2.

Aly Rayle earned the save, working a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts as the Cavaliers started the weekend with a victory.

The Cavaliers had just four hits in the contest, but they drew four walks and had four stolen bases, so there was a lot of traffic on the basepaths, causing Pittsburgh to commit three errors. A defensive highlight was that catcher Leah Boggs threw out two runners on the basepaths, stopping potential rallies.

Saturday (4/23): Virginia 4, Pittsburgh 3

Like game one, the offensive action got going in the middle innings. In the bottom of the fourth, the Cavaliers put up three runs on three hits. Leah Boggs doubled and then scored on Gabby Baylog’s RBI single. After a fielder’s choice, a wild pitch, and a walk, Kailyn Jones came through with a single to second base and Lauren VanAssche added a sacrifice fly.

Pittsburgh got one run back in the top of the fifth courtesy of a double from Bailey Drapola, but the Cavaliers added a run as well on a Panther error.

After leading 4-1, things got a little scary for the Cavaliers in the final innings. Kayla Lane cut the deficit to two runs with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. Then, in the seventh inning the Panthers had runners on first and second with one out, with the go-ahead run at the plate.

Leah Boggs threw out a runner trying to steal third for the second out, but then Bailey Drapola earned her second RBI of the day with a single.

In the end, Madison Harris came in to pitch and walked a batter but then got a pop out to seal the victory. She earned the save and Aly Rayle got the victory after 4 innings of scoreless softball. Mackenzie Stiles took the loss for Pittsburgh.

Leah Boggs was 2-3 with two runs and Sarah Coon was 2-2 to pace the Cavaliers.

Sunday (4/23): Virginia 10, Pittsburgh 2 (6 innings)

On Senior Day and the series finale, the Cavaliers made sure to make the last regular season home game an exciting one.

Virginia got things going in the bottom of the first. Sarah Coon doubled in a run and then Tori Gilbert reached on a fielder’s choice and Kailyn Jones hit an RBI single to put up three runs.

Haylie Brunson doubled to left field to get Pittsburgh on the board, but Virginia got it back in the third inning with a second RBI single from Kailyn Jones.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Cavaliers put up another crooked number with three runs on two hits. Gabby Baylog brought in two runs with a single up the middle, and Sarah Coon reached on an error and Baylog scored.

Ana Hernandez tripled in a run in the top of the sixth, but then Virginia had its third three-run inning of the game. After two walks to start the inning, Sarah Coon delivered a two-out two-run single and then senior Emma McBride hit a walk-off single to trigger the run rule.

Mackenzie Wooten got the win with 3.2 innings of work and lowered her ERA to 1.99 on the season. The Cavalier leaders for the day were freshmen Sarah Coon and Kailyn Jones, showing the strong potential of the program. Coon was 2-3 with three runs and three RBIs and Kailyn Jones was 2-3 with two RBIs and several impressive plays in left field.

Virginia's sweep over Pittsburgh was very significant for what has become a historically-great season for UVA softball. The Cavaliers have won 26 games for the first time since 2012 and have 12 ACC wins for the first time since 2010. Virginia is also guaranteed a .500 record in conference play for the first time since 2010 and the Cavaliers have clinched an ACC Tournament berth for the first time since 2019.

After picking up the third series sweep of the season, Virginia will travel to Farmville for a contest against Longwood on Tuesday at 5pm, before heading to Louisville next weekend for the final ACC series of the season.

