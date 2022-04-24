Virginia Football: Five Players Who Impressed at the Blue-White Game

Establishing an effective run game has perhaps been the most emphasized point by Tony Elliott and UVA offensive coordinator Des Kitchings this spring. An explosive Virginia passing game can be even more lethal and effective if opposing defenses have to respect the threat of the run game, something that has not been the case for the Virginia offense for several seasons. With Ronnie Walker Jr. suffering an injury during practice this spring, there was a significant opportunity for another running back on the roster to step up into the spotlight during the spring game alongside junior Mike Hollins.

It was difficult to run the ball during the spring game for a few reasons: (1) key pieces to the offensive line from the transfer portal have yet to arrive on Grounds, leaving just eight offensive linemen on the roster, meaning that multiple linemen had to play every offensive snap for both teams, (2) Brennan Armstrong, who normally poses a very dangerous threat as a runner, was neutralized because the plays were blown dead as soon as he kept the ball on any running plays to make sure he didn't get hit. With that in mind, it came as no surprise that even with both teams attempting to run the ball frequently, neither team found much success on the ground in the first half. No ball carrier had a rush of more than five yards in the first half. On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Perris Jones found a hole in the right side and burst through it for a 75-yard touchdown and juking multiple defenders along the way.

Jones stole the show on Saturday, amassing 129 yards on nine carries and showing tremendous explosiveness out of the backfield. The 5'8", 180-pound senior back certainly turned some heads at the spring game and could play a key role as Virginia looks to establish the ground game in year 1 of the Tony Elliott era.

Sophomore Amaad Foston also had a nice afternoon out of the backfield, recording the game's first touchdown and totaling 37 yards on 14 carries for the Blue team.