Carla Williams: New Virginia Football Operations Center Construction to Begin Soon

UVA director of athletics Carla Williams announced on Saturday that construction of the new football operations center will start "in just a couple of weeks"

While Virginia football took the field at Scott Stadium for the first time under Tony Elliott on Saturday, news broke that will impact the UVA football program for years to come.

During the ACC Network's broadcast of the Virginia football Blue-White Game on Saturday afternoon, UVA director of athletics Carla Williams announced that construction of Virginia's new football operations center will begin very soon.

“We start in just a couple of weeks with the construction on the new football operations center," Williams said on the broadcast. "It’s going to be great for our program, great for our players. So a lot of great things happening.”

The construction of a new operations center for the UVA football program is part of Phase II of the Virginia Athletics Master Plan, a massive renovation project that began with the implosion of University Hall to convert that land into football practice fields.

The new football facility will be constructed adjacent to the McCue Center, which has served as UVA's football operations center since 1991. Virginia's football facilities and resources have long lagged behind other major conference football programs and the UVA athletic department has made facility upgrades its top priority.

The announcement also comes just three days after it was announced that the Virginia Athletics Foundation received a record-breaking $40 million donation from an anonymous former UVA student-athlete.

UVA Football Center - Coming Spring 2024

The following day, a sign went up next to the McCue Center with with an illustration of the new facility's design and the title "UVA Football Center Coming Spring 2024."

