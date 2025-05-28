Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Men's Golf National Championship | Live Updates
No. 7 Virginia men's golf squares off against No. 4 Oklahoma State for the National Championship at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. The Hoos are seeking their first ever National Championship in men's golf while the Cowboys are aiming for their 12th. Follow below for live updates and analysis of the match play final.
Total Score: 3.5-1.5 UVA
Updates (Newest News at Top)
- Duangmanee delivers an outstanding shot on four to take the lead in his match
- Stout bogeys again giving James a 2UP lead
- Ben James takes the lead on the 2nd hole with his opponent double bogeying
- Paul Chang wins the opening hole of his match with a par to give each school a lead in one match
- With all five matches now underway, Johnsson remains the only player to lead his match giving OSU a 3-2 lead.
- Johnsson birdies the opening hole to take a 1UP lead over Puregger and to give Oklahoma State an early lead.
Matchup Scores
Match One: Maxi Puregger (UVA) vs. Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson (OSU)
Score: Johnsson 1UP Thru 4
Match Two: Josh Duangmanee (UVA) vs. Eric Lee (OSU)
Score: 1UP
Match Three: Ben James (UVA) vs. Preston Stout (OSU)
Score: 2UP
Match Four: Paul Chang (UVA) vs. Gaven Lane (OSU)
Score: Chang 1UP
Match Five: Bryan Lee (UVA) vs. Ethan Fang (OSU)
Score: Tie Thru 1
On Tuesday the Hoos pulled back-to-back upsets defeating No. 2 Auburn in the quarterfinals 3-2 before defeating No. 3 Florida in the semifinals 4-1. Ben James and Paul Chang were the lone two Cavaliers to win both of their matches. Further, Auburn won the National Championship in 2024 while Florida won it in 2023 making Virginia's run that much more impressive. For recaps of Virginia's trip to the NCAA Tournament: