Oklahoma State Fires Mike Gundy, Program's Winningest Coach
Oklahoma State is firing coach Mike Gundy, according to a Tuesday morning report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Gundy, 58, had led the Cowboys—for which he starred as a quarterback in the 1980s—since 2005. He is by leaps and bounds the program's all-time winningest coach, with 108 more wins than Pat Jones—his own coach.
Oklahoma State, a reliable winner for much of the 2010s, had seen its fortunes atrophy quickly over the last two years. The Cowboys went 3-9 in 2024, and started 1-2 in 2025—including an embarrassing blowout loss to Oregon and the program's first loss to in-state foe Tulsa since 1998.
Despite his recent struggles, Gundy led Oklahoma State to two of its four all-time top-10 finishes. The Cowboys came within an upset loss to Iowa State of playing for the national championship in 2011, and defeated Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl in 2021 after just missing out on a Big 12 title.
Oklahoma State is scheduled to meet Baylor on Saturday for what will presumably be its first Gundy-less game in two decades.