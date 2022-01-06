Skip to main content
2022 Virginia Women's Lacrosse Schedule Revealed

See the full 2022 schedule for the UVA women's lacrosse team

Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

The 2022 Virginia Cavaliers women's lacrosse schedule has been revealed. 

UVA will play a 16-game regular season schedule, including 11 home games and five road games. 

Virginia will host the following teams at Klockner Stadium: California, Maryland, Princeton, Boston College, Stanford, Richmond, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, James Madison, VCU, and North Carolina. UVA will play at Elon to open the season on February 11th and will also make trips to Notre Dame, Louisville, Duke, and Virginia Tech in the regular season finale on April 21st. 

Virginia's 2022 schedule includes games against eight opponents who made the 2021 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament. 

2022 Virginia Cavaliers Women's Lacrosse Schedule

DateOpponentLocation

Feb. 11

Elon

Elon, NC

Feb. 13

California

Charlottesville, VA

Feb. 18

Maryland

Charlottesville, VA

Feb. 20

Princeton

Charlottesville, VA

Feb. 23

Boston College

Charlottesville, VA

Feb. 27

Stanford

Charlottesville, VA

Mar. 6

Notre Dame

Notre Dame, IN

Mar. 9

Richmond

Charlottesville, VA

Mar. 12

Syracuse

Charlottesville, VA

Mar. 18

Pittsburgh

Charlottesville, VA

Mar. 20

James Madison

Charlottesville, VA

Mar. 26

Louisville

Louisville, KY

Apr. 2

Duke

Durham, NC

Apr. 6

VCU

Charlottesville, VA

Apr. 14

North Carolina

Charlottesville, VA

Apr. 21

Virginia Tech

Blacksburg, VA

The 2022 ACC Women's Lacrosse Tournament will be played from April 27th through May 7th, with the quarterfinals and semifinals being played at Notre Dame and the ACC title game being played at the campus site of the higher-seeded participating team. 

The 2022 Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship will be played at Homewood Field on the campus of Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland on the weekend of May 27th. 

