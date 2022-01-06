2022 Virginia Women's Lacrosse Schedule Revealed
The 2022 Virginia Cavaliers women's lacrosse schedule has been revealed.
UVA will play a 16-game regular season schedule, including 11 home games and five road games.
Virginia will host the following teams at Klockner Stadium: California, Maryland, Princeton, Boston College, Stanford, Richmond, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, James Madison, VCU, and North Carolina. UVA will play at Elon to open the season on February 11th and will also make trips to Notre Dame, Louisville, Duke, and Virginia Tech in the regular season finale on April 21st.
Virginia's 2022 schedule includes games against eight opponents who made the 2021 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
Feb. 11
Elon
Elon, NC
Feb. 13
California
Charlottesville, VA
Feb. 18
Maryland
Charlottesville, VA
Feb. 20
Princeton
Charlottesville, VA
Feb. 23
Boston College
Charlottesville, VA
Feb. 27
Stanford
Charlottesville, VA
Mar. 6
Notre Dame
Notre Dame, IN
Mar. 9
Richmond
Charlottesville, VA
Mar. 12
Syracuse
Charlottesville, VA
Mar. 18
Pittsburgh
Charlottesville, VA
Mar. 20
James Madison
Charlottesville, VA
Mar. 26
Louisville
Louisville, KY
Apr. 2
Duke
Durham, NC
Apr. 6
VCU
Charlottesville, VA
Apr. 14
North Carolina
Charlottesville, VA
Apr. 21
Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, VA
The 2022 ACC Women's Lacrosse Tournament will be played from April 27th through May 7th, with the quarterfinals and semifinals being played at Notre Dame and the ACC title game being played at the campus site of the higher-seeded participating team.
Read More
The 2022 Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship will be played at Homewood Field on the campus of Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland on the weekend of May 27th.
Read more from Cavaliers Now
2022 Virginia Men's Lacrosse Schedule Revealed
Braxton Key Signs 10-Day Deal with Sixers
Sweet Revenge: Gardner’s 23 Points Leads Virginia to 75-65 Victory over Clemson in Rematch
Every Record Brennan Armstrong Broke this Season
Virginia Hires Morgan State AD Edward Scott as Deputy Athletics Director
Reports: Tony Elliott Makes Three More Hires to UVA Football Coaching Staff