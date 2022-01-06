2022 Virginia Women's Lacrosse Schedule Revealed

The 2022 Virginia Cavaliers women's lacrosse schedule has been revealed.

UVA will play a 16-game regular season schedule, including 11 home games and five road games.

Virginia will host the following teams at Klockner Stadium: California, Maryland, Princeton, Boston College, Stanford, Richmond, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, James Madison, VCU, and North Carolina. UVA will play at Elon to open the season on February 11th and will also make trips to Notre Dame, Louisville, Duke, and Virginia Tech in the regular season finale on April 21st.

Virginia's 2022 schedule includes games against eight opponents who made the 2021 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament.

Date Opponent Location Feb. 11 Elon Elon, NC Feb. 13 California Charlottesville, VA Feb. 18 Maryland Charlottesville, VA Feb. 20 Princeton Charlottesville, VA Feb. 23 Boston College Charlottesville, VA Feb. 27 Stanford Charlottesville, VA Mar. 6 Notre Dame Notre Dame, IN Mar. 9 Richmond Charlottesville, VA Mar. 12 Syracuse Charlottesville, VA Mar. 18 Pittsburgh Charlottesville, VA Mar. 20 James Madison Charlottesville, VA Mar. 26 Louisville Louisville, KY Apr. 2 Duke Durham, NC Apr. 6 VCU Charlottesville, VA Apr. 14 North Carolina Charlottesville, VA Apr. 21 Virginia Tech Blacksburg, VA

The 2022 ACC Women's Lacrosse Tournament will be played from April 27th through May 7th, with the quarterfinals and semifinals being played at Notre Dame and the ACC title game being played at the campus site of the higher-seeded participating team.



The 2022 Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship will be played at Homewood Field on the campus of Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland on the weekend of May 27th.

