Braxton Key Signs 10-Day Deal with Sixers

Yet another Virginia men's basketball alum has been elevated to the professional ranks due to the wave of roster depletion currently spreading throughout the NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers have signed Braxton Key to a 10-day contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

Key has spent the last two seasons playing with the Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliate of the Sixers. The former UVA standout is averaging 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 2.0 steals through 15 games played so far this season. He is currently second in the G league in steals with 30 on the season.

Key helped the Blue Coats capture the AT&T Winter Showcase Championship, recording a 28-point, 11-rebound double-double in the championship game.

The Sixers are one of many NBA teams currently facing roster challenges due to COVID-19 issues and injuries. Philadelphia could be without as many as seven players for its next game at Orlando on Wednesday night: Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Paul Reed, Jaden Springer, Shake Milton, Myles Powell, and Ben Simmons. Thybulle and Powell could still clear COVID-19 protocols in time for the game, in which case it would be unlikely that Key would be needed on the floor for the Sixers against the Magic.

Nonetheless, Key is the latest former Cavalier to have an opportunity to prove himself due to the unstable circumstances impacting rosters in the NBA right now. Just this week, Justin Anderson was called up to the Indiana Pacers for the second time this season and Kyle Guy has been very impressive through the first three games of his 10-day contract with the Miami Heat.

We will see if Key gets a chance to make his NBA debut as the Sixers take on the Magic in Orlando at 7pm on Wednesday.

