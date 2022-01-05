Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    2022 Virginia Men's Lacrosse Schedule Revealed

    See the full 2022 schedule for the defending national champion UVA men's lacrosse team

    Mark your calendars. The 2022 Virginia men's lacrosse schedule was announced on Wednesday afternoon. 

    The defending national champions will play a 14-game regular season, including eight home games and six road games. 

    Virginia will host the following teams at Klockner Stadium: Air Force, High Point, Syracuse, Johns Hopkins, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Quinnipiac, and Lafayette. UVA will play at Towson, North Carolina, Richmond, Duke, and Syracuse. 

    Virginia is also scheduled to play a rematch of the 2021 National Championship against Maryland on March 19th. The location of the game has yet to be finalized, but it will either take place at Audi Field in Washington D.C. or at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park. 

    For the second year in a row, there will be no ACC Tournament following the conclusion of the regular season. The Cavaliers are scheduled to play six games against ACC opponents. UVA will host Syracuse (Feb. 26), Notre Dame (Mar. 26), and North Carolina (Apr. 9) and the Hoos will play at North Carolina (Mar. 10), at Duke (Apr. 14), and at Syracuse (Apr. 23). 

    2022 Virginia Men's Lacrosse Schedule

    DateOpponentLocation

    Feb. 5

    Air Force

    Charlottesville, VA

    Feb. 13

    High Point

    Charlottesville, VA

    Feb. 19

    Towson

    Towson, MD

    Feb. 26

    Syracuse

    Charlottesville, VA

    Mar. 5

    Johns Hopkins

    Charlottesville, VA

    Mar. 10

    North Carolina

    Chapel Hill, NC

    Mar. 19

    Maryland

    TBA

    Mar. 26

    Notre Dame

    Charlottesville, VA

    Apr. 2

    RIchmond

    Richmond, VA

    Apr. 9

    North Carolina

    Charlottesville, VA

    Apr. 14

    Duke

    Durham, NC

    Apr. 16

    Quinnipiac

    Charlottesville, VA

    Apr. 23

    Syracuse

    Syracuse, NY

    Apr. 28

    Lafayette

    Charlottesville, VA

    The first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Tournament will be played on May 14th and May 15th and will be hosted by four different qualifying schools. The quarterfinals will take place on the weekend of May 21st in Hempstead, New York and Columbus Ohio. Championship weekend will take place in East Hartford Connecticut for the second year in a row. 

