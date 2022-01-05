2022 Virginia Men's Lacrosse Schedule Revealed

Mark your calendars. The 2022 Virginia men's lacrosse schedule was announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The defending national champions will play a 14-game regular season, including eight home games and six road games.

Virginia will host the following teams at Klockner Stadium: Air Force, High Point, Syracuse, Johns Hopkins, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Quinnipiac, and Lafayette. UVA will play at Towson, North Carolina, Richmond, Duke, and Syracuse.

Virginia is also scheduled to play a rematch of the 2021 National Championship against Maryland on March 19th. The location of the game has yet to be finalized, but it will either take place at Audi Field in Washington D.C. or at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park.

For the second year in a row, there will be no ACC Tournament following the conclusion of the regular season. The Cavaliers are scheduled to play six games against ACC opponents. UVA will host Syracuse (Feb. 26), Notre Dame (Mar. 26), and North Carolina (Apr. 9) and the Hoos will play at North Carolina (Mar. 10), at Duke (Apr. 14), and at Syracuse (Apr. 23).

Date Opponent Location Feb. 5 Air Force Charlottesville, VA Feb. 13 High Point Charlottesville, VA Feb. 19 Towson Towson, MD Feb. 26 Syracuse Charlottesville, VA Mar. 5 Johns Hopkins Charlottesville, VA Mar. 10 North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC Mar. 19 Maryland TBA Mar. 26 Notre Dame Charlottesville, VA Apr. 2 RIchmond Richmond, VA Apr. 9 North Carolina Charlottesville, VA Apr. 14 Duke Durham, NC Apr. 16 Quinnipiac Charlottesville, VA Apr. 23 Syracuse Syracuse, NY Apr. 28 Lafayette Charlottesville, VA

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Tournament will be played on May 14th and May 15th and will be hosted by four different qualifying schools. The quarterfinals will take place on the weekend of May 21st in Hempstead, New York and Columbus Ohio. Championship weekend will take place in East Hartford Connecticut for the second year in a row.

