Wahoos Weekly: Where and When to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

The Virginia Cavaliers have eight sporting events on the schedule this week across four different teams. The UVA women’s soccer team, now ranked No. 3 in the country after their 1-0 win at No. 12 West Virginia on Sunday, will look to remain unbeaten as they travel to George Mason on Thursday night and host George Washington on Sunday afternoon. The Virginia men’s soccer team begins its 2021 season on Thursday night with a home match against Western Michigan. The No. 8 UVA field hockey team opens its season with two home games against No. 16 Penn State on Friday and against No. 17 Delaware on Sunday. Under the leadership of new head coach Shannon Wells, the UVA volleyball team starts its season with three matches in College Park, Maryland this weekend. The Hoos will play Maryland on Friday night before playing Hofstra and Central Connecticut State on Saturday.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Thursday, August 26th

7pm: Women’s Soccer at George Mason, George Mason Stadium, ESPN+

7pm: Men’s Soccer vs. Western Michigan, Klockner Stadium, ACC Network Extra

Friday, August 27th

5pm: Field Hockey vs. Penn State, UVA Turf Field, ACC Network Extra

7pm: Volleyball at Maryland, Xfinity Center, Big Ten Network+

Saturday, August 28th

10am: Volleyball vs. Hofstra, Xfinity Center, Big Ten Network+

4:30pm: Volleyball vs. Central Connecticut State, Xfinity Center, Big Ten Network+

Sunday August 29th

1pm: Field Hockey vs. Delaware, UVA Turf Field, ACC Network Extra