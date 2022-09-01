Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

The fall season of Virginia athletics is in full swing. This week, six Virginia sports teams will be in action for a total of 11 UVA sporting events.

Thursday night at Klockner Stadium will be an action-packed scene, with both of UVA's soccer teams taking on James Madison in a double-header. The UVA women's soccer team, now 4-0 and ranked No. 5 in the nation, will take on JMU at 5pm. Then, the Virginia men's soccer team (1-1) will face JMU at 8pm.

UVA women's soccer will also face Memphis on Sunday at 6pm at Klockner Stadium. On Monday, Virginia men's soccer heads to Audi Field in Washington D.C. for showdown with No. 9 Maryland at 6pm. This marks the fourth time in the last five years that the Cavaliers and Terrapins have met at Audi Field.

After going 2-1 at the Gators Invitational last weekend to start the season, the Virginia volleyball team is back on the road for another tournament this weekend. UVA will play at the Xavier Tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio and has matches scheduled against Xavier on Friday and against Purdue Fort Wayne and Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

No. 12 UVA field hockey was dealt a tough hand to start the season, facing two ranked opponents on the road last weekend. The Cavaliers fell at No. 11 Penn State 3-2 on Friday, but bounced back with a 4-1 win at No. 17 Delaware on Sunday. This weekend, Virginia returns to Charlottesville to host Temple on Friday and JMU on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Virginia cross country team will compete in the Spider Alumni Open, hosted by Richmond at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Finally, the Virginia football season will begin on Saturday as the Cavaliers host Richmond at 12:30pm at Scott Stadium.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Thursday, September 1st

5pm: Women's Soccer vs. James Madison, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

8pm: Men's Soccer vs. James Madison, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Friday, September 2nd

6pm: Volleyball at Xavier, Cintas Center (Cincinnati, OH), FloVolleyball

6pm: Field Hockey vs. Temple, UVA Turf Field (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Saturday, September 3rd

TBA: Cross Country at Spider Alumni Open, Pole Green Park (Mechanicsville, VA)

10am: Volleyball vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, Cintas Center (Cincinnati, OH), FloVolleyball

12:30pm: Football vs. Richmond, Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), Regional Sports Networks

4pm: Volleyball vs. Eastern Michigan, Cintas Center (Cincinnati, OH), FloVolleyball

Sunday, September 4th

1pm: Field Hockey vs. James Madison, UVA Turf Field (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

6pm: Women's Soccer vs. Memphis, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Monday, September 5th

6pm: Men's Soccer vs. Maryland, Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

