Skip to main content

WATCH: Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong Previews the Start of the Season

Watch Brennan Armstrong address the media ahead of Saturday's season-opener against Richmond
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong spoke to the media on Tuesday to discuss the UVA football season opener against Richmond on Saturday. 

Watch the full press conference with Brennan Armstrong in the video below:

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Latest Virginia football storylines

WATCH: Virginia HC Tony Elliott Previews Season Opener vs. Richmond

Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Season-Opener vs. Richmond

Virginia Football 2022 Season Preview: Offense

Virginia Football Announces New Gameday Experience Upgrades

2023 Virginia Football Commits Shine in High School Football Week One

Seven Things We're Excited About for the Start of UVA Football Season

Transfers Providing Depth and Experience on Virginia Defensive Line

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia football head coach Tony Elliott addresses the media ahead of his head coaching debut against Richmond on Saturday.
Football

WATCH: Virginia HC Tony Elliott Previews Season Opener vs. Richmond

By Matt Newton
The Virginia football team takes the field before the game against Wake Forest during the 2021 season.
Football

Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Season-Opener vs. Richmond

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers receiver Keytaon Thompson and tight end Grant Misch celebrate a touchdown against Illinois.
Football

Virginia Football 2022 Season Preview: Offense

By Matt Newton
The Virginia men's soccer team huddles before its season-opening match against Xavier at Klockner Stadium.
All Sports

UVA Men's Soccer Bounces Back With 4-0 Victory Over Rider

By Matt Newton
Full field view of Scott Stadium during a Virginia football night game in the 2021 season.
All Sports

Virginia Football Announces New Gameday Experience Upgrades

By Matt Newton
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby poses with two sabers in a UVA uniform during his official visit to the Virginia men's basketball program.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball: Four-Star Davin Cosby Completes Official Visit

By Matt Newton
Virginia women's soccer striker Haley Hopkins celebrates after scoring one of her career-high three goals against Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday at Klockner Stadium.
All Sports

Hopkins Scores Hat Trick, No. 8 UVA Women's Soccer Powers Past Fairleigh Dickinson 5-0

By Matt Newton
The Virginia field hockey team celebrates after its win.
All Sports

No. 12 Virginia Field Hockey Dominant in 4-1 Win at No. 17 Delaware

By Matt Newton