WATCH: Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong Previews the Start of the Season
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong spoke to the media on Tuesday to discuss the UVA football season opener against Richmond on Saturday.
Watch the full press conference with Brennan Armstrong in the video below:
