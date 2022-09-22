Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

Summer is officially over and fall sports are in full swing for UVA athletics. Eight Virginia sports teams will be in action for a total of 10 UVA sporting events this weekend.

After staging a historic comeback to knock off No. 2 North Carolina last Saturday in Chapel Hill, the UVA women's soccer team ascended to UNC's former spot in the rankings as the No. 2 team in the country. Virginia faces another tough road challenge on Thursday night at No. 18 Notre Dame. Then, the Cavaliers will return home to host Louisville on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia women's tennis is back in action this weekend at the NC State Spotlight in Cary, North Carolina, with various Cavaliers competing on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

After sweeping both the men's and women's races at the Virginia Invitational at Panorama Farms last Friday, UVA cross country heads to Boston to race in the Battle in Beantown at Franklin Park on Friday.

Now ranked No. 10 in the country, Virginia field hockey hosts No. 11 Syracuse in a major ACC showdown on Friday at 4pm at the Turf Field.

Virginia football looks to carry the momentum from its last-second victory over Old Dominion into ACC play. UVA is set to visit Syracuse on Friday night in what is sure to be a difficult matchup for the Hoos at the now-called JMA Wireless Dome.

The UVA volleyball team, which is off to its best start since 2004 with an 8-3 record through non-conference play, opens ACC action with a pair of home matches against NC State on Friday and North Carolina on Sunday at Memorial Gymnasium.

Winners of three of the last four matches, Virginia men's soccer will have to bring its A-game on the road at No. 3 and undefeated Syracuse on Saturday night.

Last, but certainly not least, UVA men's golf, newly crowned the No. 1 collegiate golf team in the nation by Golfweek for the first time in program history, looks to continue its strong start at the Inverness Collegiate in Toledo on Monday and Tuesday.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Thursday, September 22nd

7pm: Women's Soccer at Notre Dame, Alumni Stadium (South Bend, IN), ACC Network Extra

Friday, September 23rd

All day: Women's Tennis - NC State Spotlight, Cary Tennis Park (Cary, NC)

12pm: Cross Country - Battle in Beantown, Franklin Park (Boston, BA)

4pm: Field Hockey vs. Syracuse, UVA Turf Field (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

7pm: Football at Syracuse, JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY), ESPN

7pm: Volleyball vs. NC State, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Saturday, September 24th

All day: Women's Tennis - NC State Spotlight, Cary Tennis Park (Cary, NC)

7pm: Men's Soccer at Syracuse, SU Soccer Stadium (Syracuse, NY), ACC Network Extra

Sunday, September 25th

All day: Women's Tennis - NC State Spotlight, Cary Tennis Park (Cary, NC)

1pm: Volleyball vs. North Carolina, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

2pm: Women's Soccer vs. Louisville, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Monday, September 26th

TBA: Men's Golf - Inverness Collegiate, Inverness Golf Club (Toledo, OH)

Tuesday, September 26th

TBA: Men's Golf - Inverness Collegiate, Inverness Golf Club (Toledo, OH)

