UVA Men's Golf Ranked No. 1 for First Time in Program History

Virginia Athletics

Golfweek ranked the Cavaliers as the top college golf team in the country this week
The Virginia men's golf team has been ranked the No. 1 team in the country for the first time in program history. Golfweek posted its updated collegiate men's golf rankings on Monday and selected the Cavaliers as the best team in the nation for the very first time. 

"It’s a great moment for our program,” said UVA head coach Bowen Sargent. “The team went out and performed well in the opening tournament, setting the school scoring record, so I’m happy for them. Now, the challenge is to continue to perform at a high level and demonstrate they deserve a recognition like this."

Virginia earned the No. 1 ranking after setting a program record with a team score of 56-under 808 to win the Streamsong Invitational in Bowling Green, Florida last week. UVA was led by true freshman sensation Ben James, who also broke a UVA record with a 20-under 196 over a three-round performance in which he did not bogey a single hole. James is ranked the No. 2 individual golfer in Golfweek's collegiate rankings. 

The Cavalier men's golf team is the 13th different UVA sports team to earn a No. 1 ranking in the history of Virginia athletics. 

UVA will next compete in the Inverness Collegiate in Toledo, Ohio on September 26th and 27th. 

