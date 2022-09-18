UVA Women's Soccer Rallies From Two-Goal Deficit to Beat No. 2 UNC

Never count out the Wahoos.

Facing a 2-0 deficit on the road against the No. 2 team in the nation, the Cavaliers never wavered. Behind second-half goals from Rebecca Jarrett, Alexa Spaanstra, and Lia Godfrey, the Virginia women's soccer team put together a comeback for the ages and stunned No. 2 North Carolina 3-2 on Saturday night in Chapel Hill.

The first half went about as poorly as it could have for UVA. UNC scored twice within the first 25 minutes of the match to put the Cavaliers in a hole that likely seemed insurmountable. Virginia could not get anything going offensively and did not attempt even a single shot in the first half, while the Tar Heels blitzed UVA with six first-half shots, five of which went on goal. Virginia goalkeeper Cayla White saved three of those shots, but yielded goals to Emily Murphy in the 14th minute and Ally Sentnor in the 25th minute.

To say Virginia regrouped at halftime would be a massive understatement. Whatever Steve Swanson said to the Cavaliers during the intermission, it worked to perfection.

In the 54th minute, Rebecca Jarrett drove from the right wing towards the center of the field, dribbling past multiple UNC defenders and freeing herself for a shot from the edge of the box. What Jarrett's kick lacked in velocity it more than made up for in placement, as she brilliantly fit the ball between the diving arm of UNC keeper Emmie Allen and the right post to get the Cavaliers on the board at last.

Less than seven minutes later, UVA found its equalizer and it came off the foot of fifth-year forward Alexa Spaanstra. Lia Godfrey served in a corner kick that was initially headed by a UNC defender, sending the ball high into the air. Lacey McCormack got her head on it to send the ball a few feet towards the cage. Intentionally or unintentionally, McCormack's header served as a perfect pass to Alexa Spaanstra, who headed it past Allen and into the back of the net to tie the match at 2-2.

Sensing that the Tar Heels were reeling, the Cavaliers kept up the pressure, using crisp passing and well-timed ball movement to maintain possession. In the 72nd minute, freshman Maggie Cagle made a run from the left wing and dumped a pass off to Lia Godfrey, who made a quick move to her right before firing a shot into the back left corner of the net.

And just like that, a match that initially appeared to be a rout in favor of North Carolina turned into one of the most exhilarating comeback victories in the history of the Virginia women's soccer program.

Even with the lead, UVA continued to win the possession battle at the midfield and kept the ball on UNC's end. North Carolina did manage a couple of scoring chances in the waning minutes, including a couple of shots on goal that were saved by Cayla White, but Virginia held on for a marquee victory.

This marks just the fifth time UVA has ever defeated UNC in a series that dates back to 1985 and this is the Cavaliers' first win over the Tar Heels since 2014.

Virginia remains undefeated on the season at 8-0-1 and 1-0 in ACC play. Up next, UVA faces another challenging road test at No. 6 Notre Dame on Thursday night.

