    • November 29, 2021
    November 29, 2021

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week
    See the full slate of UVA sporting events for the upcoming week

    See the full slate of UVA sporting events for the upcoming week
    Photo courtesy of Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

    See the full slate of UVA sporting events for the upcoming week

    Six Virginia sports teams will be in action this week for a total of 12 UVA sporting events

    Virginia men’s basketball has a pair of home games against notable opponents this week. On Monday night, the Cavaliers host Iowa in the opening game of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Then, UVA faces Pittsburgh in an early ACC matchup on Friday night.

    The Virginia swimming & diving teams compete in the US Open from Thursday through Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

    The UVA indoor track & field team is in action for the first time this season at the Liberty Kickoff in Lynchburg on Thursday and Friday.

    Virginia women’s basketball hosts William & Mary on Thursday, before traveling to Washington D.C. for a game at George Washington on Sunday.

    Finally, the UVA squash teams play three matches each at the McArthur Squash Center at the Boar’s Head Resort. The Virginia women’s squash team plays Dartmouth on Friday and Franklin & Marshall and Georgetown on Saturday. The Virginia men’s squash team plays Dartmouth on Friday, MIT on Saturday, and Franklin & Marshall on Sunday.

    Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

    Monday, November 29th

    7pm: Men’s Basketball vs. Iowa (ACC/Big Ten Challenge), John Paul Jones Arena, ESPN2

    Thursday, December 2nd

    All Day (10/2-10/4): Swimming & Diving US Open, Greensboro Aquatic Center (Greensboro, North Carolina)

    12pm (10/2-10/3): Indoor Track & Field Liberty Kickoff, Liberty Indoor Track Complex (Lynchburg, Virginia)

    7pm: Women’s Basketball vs. William & Mary, John Paul Jones Arena, ACC Network Extra

    Friday, December 3rd

    6pm: Men’s Squash vs. Dartmouth, McArthur Squash Center (Boar’s Head Resort), Virginia Sports TV Live Stream

    6pm: Women’s Squash vs. Dartmouth, McArthur Squash Center (Boar’s Head Resort), Virginia Sports TV Live Stream

    7pm: Men’s Basketball vs. Pittsburgh, John Paul Jones Arena, ACC Network

    Saturday, December 4th

    11am: Women’s Squash vs. Franklin & Marshall, McArthur Squash Center (Boar’s Head Resort), Virginia Sports TV Live Stream

    12pm: Men’s Squash vs. MIT, McArthur Squash Center (Boar’s Head Resort), Virginia Sports TV Live Stream

    6pm: Women’s Squash vs. Georgetown, McArthur Squash Center (Boar’s Head Resort), Virginia Sports TV Live Stream

    Sunday, December 5th

    11am: Men’s Squash vs. Franklin & Marshall, McArthur Squash Center (Boar’s Head Resort), Virginia Sports TV Live Stream

    2pm: Women’s Basketball at George Washington, Charles E. Smith Center (Washington, D.C.), ESPN+

