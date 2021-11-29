Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

Six Virginia sports teams will be in action this week for a total of 12 UVA sporting events

Virginia men’s basketball has a pair of home games against notable opponents this week. On Monday night, the Cavaliers host Iowa in the opening game of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Then, UVA faces Pittsburgh in an early ACC matchup on Friday night.

The Virginia swimming & diving teams compete in the US Open from Thursday through Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The UVA indoor track & field team is in action for the first time this season at the Liberty Kickoff in Lynchburg on Thursday and Friday.

Virginia women’s basketball hosts William & Mary on Thursday, before traveling to Washington D.C. for a game at George Washington on Sunday.

Finally, the UVA squash teams play three matches each at the McArthur Squash Center at the Boar’s Head Resort. The Virginia women’s squash team plays Dartmouth on Friday and Franklin & Marshall and Georgetown on Saturday. The Virginia men’s squash team plays Dartmouth on Friday, MIT on Saturday, and Franklin & Marshall on Sunday.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Monday, November 29th

7pm: Men’s Basketball vs. Iowa (ACC/Big Ten Challenge), John Paul Jones Arena, ESPN2

Thursday, December 2nd

All Day (10/2-10/4): Swimming & Diving US Open, Greensboro Aquatic Center (Greensboro, North Carolina)

12pm (10/2-10/3): Indoor Track & Field Liberty Kickoff, Liberty Indoor Track Complex (Lynchburg, Virginia)

7pm: Women’s Basketball vs. William & Mary, John Paul Jones Arena, ACC Network Extra

Friday, December 3rd

6pm: Men’s Squash vs. Dartmouth, McArthur Squash Center (Boar’s Head Resort), Virginia Sports TV Live Stream

6pm: Women’s Squash vs. Dartmouth, McArthur Squash Center (Boar’s Head Resort), Virginia Sports TV Live Stream

7pm: Men’s Basketball vs. Pittsburgh, John Paul Jones Arena, ACC Network

Saturday, December 4th

11am: Women’s Squash vs. Franklin & Marshall, McArthur Squash Center (Boar’s Head Resort), Virginia Sports TV Live Stream

12pm: Men’s Squash vs. MIT, McArthur Squash Center (Boar’s Head Resort), Virginia Sports TV Live Stream

6pm: Women’s Squash vs. Georgetown, McArthur Squash Center (Boar’s Head Resort), Virginia Sports TV Live Stream

Sunday, December 5th

11am: Men’s Squash vs. Franklin & Marshall, McArthur Squash Center (Boar’s Head Resort), Virginia Sports TV Live Stream

2pm: Women’s Basketball at George Washington, Charles E. Smith Center (Washington, D.C.), ESPN+

