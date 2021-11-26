Sam Hauser Leads the NBA G League in Three-Pointers

The former Cavalier is lighting it up from deep for the Maine Celtics

A couple of weeks ago, we wrote about how Kyle Guy was on fire in the NBA G League.

Today, we’ll talk about another former Virginia sharpshooter who needs more recognition for his incredible play in the NBA G League. Through the first six games of the season, Sam Hauser leads the G League in total three-pointers made with 26 threes. He is averaging 18.2 points per game on 50.0% shooting from the field and 46.4% shooting from three-point range. He is also averaging 5.3 rebounds per game.

Hauser has scored at least 17 points in five of the six games so far this season, with all five of those games being wins for the Maine Celtics, the G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics.

Sam Hauser wasted no time making an impact in his first career G League game on November 5th, hitting six threes and scoring 27 points in a 116-103 victory for the Celtics over the College Park Skyhawks.

Hauser also recorded the first points for team under the name Maine Celtics, as the organization rebranded itself from the Maine Red Claws earlier this year.

Hauser shot 9/15 from the field and also collected seven rebounds, earning him player of the game honors.

Two days later, Hauser led the Celtics to another win over the Skyhawks with five three-pointers and 17 points in a 113-98 victory for Maine.

Hauser recorded a +/- of +31, the highest of any player on the floor. The Celtics trailed by 12 points, but outscored College Park by 23 points in the second half to pick up the win.

On November 12th, the Celtics suffered their first and only defeat of the season so far, losing to the Delaware Blue Coats 114-103. Hauser had an off-shooting night, going 1/6 from three and recording nine points and six rebounds. Hauser’s one made-three in the game was quite impressive:

Two nights later, Maine rebounded with a 113-108 victory over Delaware behind 19 points and six rebounds from Sam Hauser, who also showed he was not just a sharpshooter:

On November 18th, Maine took down the Capital City Go-Go 86-79. Hauser recorded 19 points and four rebounds on 5/10 shooting, with every attempt being a three-pointer.

Hauser hit a clutch three to seal the win, putting Maine up by five with 28.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

In Maine’s latest game on November 19th, the Celtics picked up their fifth win of the season with a 118-91 victory over the Go-Go. Hauser dropped 18 points on six threes, including this difficult fadeaway shot:

Although it is still very early in the season, Sam Hauser is already proving that he deserves minutes in the NBA. Hopefully, he will get his chance soon.

