Can LHP Henry Zatkowski Get His First Win As A Virginia Cavalier On Friday



The Cavaliers are turning to a new pitcher to lead off their series against VCU. Virginia is 7-1 this season, and the only loss was a 6-5 defeat to Stetson. Duke transfer Henry Zatkowski will get his third career start with Virginia this season after starting two games earlier in the season. He has played a reserve role primarily, but will now lead the charge for the Hoos again. The Cavaliers have had decent pitching this season, but it has been their offense that is leading the charge.

Zatkowski has experience starting and has produced a winning record when he is leading the mound. He went 5-2 as a freshman last season and appeared in 21 games, producing a 4.83 ERA with the Duke Blue Devils in 59.2 innings. He also had 58 strikeouts and posted a career-high seven strikeouts against Murray State.

So far this season, Zatkowski has pitched seven innings and produced nine strikeouts and a 10.29 ERA in 2026. The number to watch is the ERA, and if he can get that down to a regular number. It is all about how he starts the game and if he can prevent VCU from getting into a rhythm. To open the season against Wagner, Zatkowski finished with a 15.00 ERA. In three innings pitched, he finished with five hits and three earned runs given up. Zatkowski would start a week later on February 20th against Monmouth. He threw for four innings, gave up five hits, three earned runs, and a 6.75 ERA. We haven’t seen a complete game just yet from Zatkowski in a Cavalier uniform. However, he is making his third start in the past three weeks. It should be a game that he gets back on track with VCU struggling the past few games. The Rams have lost four of their last five games and are averaging just three runs per game during that stretch.

VCU's offence hasn’t been where it is supposed to be, and they just lost to an ACC foe of Virginia’s, which is the Tar Heels, who beat the Rams 13-3. Now Zatkowski can put the Cavaliers in a great position to achieve their eighth win of the young season. The Duke transfer was heavily recruited coming out of Maryland and was the No.4 overall prospect in the country and the No.1 left-handed pitcher. He is certainly uber talented. Now we just need to see more of it on the mound. Friday will be a good picture to see if he can return to form and get that first career win as a Cavalier.

